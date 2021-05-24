Casey Noenickx

Dr. Jack Casey will be leaving WERS-FM in Boston later in May to expand his media career as a consultant. Casey has been general manager of WERS for 16 years. “I am grateful that Emerson College sees the potential of WERS, both as a real world training ground for students, and just as importantly, as a vibrant and robust fundraising stream,” said Casey. “This has truly been a team effort, and I appreciate all the hard work done by our professional staff, as well as by student managers and volunteers. I hope the higher education community takes note of what can be accomplished by professional management and willing students. College and university radio stations don’t have to be sandboxes. They can be competitive, revenue producing, major market media outlets.”