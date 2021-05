Building on a legacy of philanthropy and honoring the spirit of entrepreneurship that grew a family business into a global brand, the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Foundation is serving the future of beauty. Winners of the Winter 2021 Miller Family Foundation scholarships are the latest beneficiaries of a $1 million commitment to change lives. After a year of unprecedented hardship for many in the professional beauty industry, the gift signifies the generosity of a family that has never lost its faith and confidence in the power of beauty to change lives.