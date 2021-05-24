Beta snags global rights to France 2 drama ‘The Island Of Thirty Coffins’

CEO Trayle doesn’t need to be told to switch it up. On “Thirty Clip,” he weaves in and out of different pockets with a dynamism that makes his music unpredictable. So many rappers stay in one gear for an entire song, but Trayle’s music constantly shifts the rhythm, keeping your ears perked so you don’t get lost as he speeds up. He goes from biting punched-in threats and making singsong taunts to an ominous, slithery flow that leaves you looking behind your shoulder to make sure he isn’t talking about kicking in your backdoor. “Talk tough, I don’t give no fucks, you not flyin’ here,” he raps with a side eye, briefly pausing before snapping, “and once you get inside that pan, you gon’ fry in here.” Trayle’s songs feel like roller coaster rides filled with stops and starts, and “Thirty Clip” is one of his best so far this year.