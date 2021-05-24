newsbreak-logo
Beta snags global rights to France 2 drama ‘The Island Of Thirty Coffins’

By Richard Middleton
tbivision.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman distributor Beta Film has expanded its French offering by acquiring global rights to The Island Of Thirty Coffins. The crime series is based on the eponymous novel by Maurice Leblanc and has been created by Elsa Marpeau (Capitaine Marleau) and Florent Meyer (Lupin), with Frederic Mermoud (The Returned) directing.

