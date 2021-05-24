newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal running out vs Brighton to John Cena's music was the highlight of their season

By Nick Sutherland
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, footage of Arsenal emerging for the second half of a match to the sound of WWE legend Kurt Angle's famous 'You Suck' theme song went viral on social media. On that January evening, The Gunners were up against Crystal Palace and had just put in one of their most uninspired first half performances of the season. Lacking any sort of real creativity in a match they would have expected to win, Arsenal trudged in with the score goalless and barely a meaningful attempt registered.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Steve Austin
Person
John Cena
Person
Calum Chambers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brighton#Game Music#Crystal Palace#Emirates Stadium#Ivorian#Afcstuff#European#Stone Cold#Arsenal Dj#Arsenal Fans#Pretty Iconic Tunes#Theme Songs#Song#Running#Afcstuff#Real Creativity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Premier League
News Break
WWE
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEDigital Courier

John Cena to Helm ‘WWE Evil’ Original Series for Peacock

John Cena is returning to his WWE roots for a new Peacock original series as he creates, produces, and narrates WWE Evil for the platform. The series is described as an entertaining “psychological expose” into the minds of the WWE’s most diabolical antagonists — think Mark William Calaway’s The Undertaker. Along with delving into the minds of these figures, WWE Evil will also explore their history and impact on mainstream culture.
WWElastwordonsports.com

WWE Evil, Series Created and Produced By John Cena, Coming To Peacock Later This Year

On Tuesday, it was announced by Peacock that a newly created and produced show by 16-time world champion John Cena will be hitting the streaming service later this year. The show, titled WWE Evil, will take a look at the greatest antagonists in the history of WWE and what their impact is on the mainstream. Peacock describes the show as “an entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history.” Cena will also be the narrator of the series.
WWEgivemesport.com

Randy Orton slams John Cena & Batista for using WWE as Hollywood 'jumping board'

The professional wrestling business can be an interesting one, with many individuals living and breathing the industry for their whole career, then retiring. However, for some, they begin as a wrestler and then move on to other ventures such as yoga instructing, video game streaming and mostly acting. The latter...
WWEAwful Announcing

John Cena producing, narrating new WWE series for Peacock on wrestling’s bad guys

NBC’s streaming service Peacock, now home to WWE Network, is expanding its pro wrestling programming with a new series focusing on the bad guys of the WWE universe. WWE Evil touts a “psychological exposé” into the minds of the WWE’s most infamous villains and the outreach their tactics made into pop culture. The show was created by John Cena, who will also executive-produce and narrate each episode.
WWEDen of Geek

John Cena On the Firefly Funhouse Match and a Potential Return to the WWE

For the first in a long time, there was no John Cena at Wrestlemania. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and his busy schedule filming the Peacemaker series for HBO Max, Cena was unable to partake in the WWE’s Showcase of the Immortals, sitting out Wrestlemania 37. Cena has appeared in 15 Wrestlemania matches, headlining the show five times and squaring off against legendary superstars like Shawn Michales, Triple H, Batista, The Undertaker, and The Rock. However, Cena’s last appearance on the Grandest Stage of Them All may have just been his very best.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Sheamus Trolls John Cena With Twitter Post

Sheamus had the chance to try out John Cena’s workout routine for a single day back in 2019, which was documented in a video posted on Sheamus’ Celtic Warriors Workouts YouTube channel. Sheamus took to Twitter to share a photo from that day and wrote this funny caption:. “Here’s a...
WWEPopculture

John Cena to Narrate New WWE Antagonist Series

John Cena is returning to WWE. He's not going to be competing in the ring, but the WWE Superstar will lend his voice for a new WWE series on Peacock. It was announced on Tuesday that Cena will narrate the Peacock original series WWE Evil. Along with being the narrator, Cena will serve as executive producer, according to TV Line.
WWEComicBook

John Cena Reveals What He Wants in WWE Return

It's been a minute since we've seen John Cena in a WWE ring, and while many thought he might pop up at WrestleMania 37, that was clearly not the case. Cena has been busier than ever though in Hollywood, with his latest role as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad spinning off into a solo series for HBO Max, so his schedule isn't lightening up anytime soon. That said, Cena is itching to get back to WWE, but in a new interview with Den of Geek, he revealed what he wants in a WWE return. His last match was the amazing Firefly Funhouse Match with Bray Wyatt, and when he returns he wants to make sure the "narrative" is front and center.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

The Miz discusses his high-profile match with John Cena

The Miz is now recognized as one of WWE's top athletes, thanks to his skills in the ring coupled with an out of the ordinary talent when it comes to speaking into the microphone. A recent documentary made by the Stamford-based company detailed the path that led Miz to the top of this business.
WWEgivemesport.com

John Cena's brilliant response to suggestions he 'carried WWE' for 15 years

John Cena was renowned as 'The Face of WWE' for much of his incredible run with the company. Not only did he 'put butts on seats' night after night, break numerous records and headline multiple WrestleMania events, but he also did incredible work outside of the ring. The 16-time world...
WWEflickeringmyth.com

John Cena returns to the world of WWE for streaming series WWE Evil

While John Cena may not be returning to the wrestling ring anytime soon, the wrestler-turned-actor is coming back to WWE in another way as news broke today that Cena will create, produce and narrate a new Peacock series called WWE Evil. The show is described as a “psychological exposé into...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Corey Graves Comments On John Cena’s New Peacock Project, More

During the latest episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast, WWE announcer Corey Graves commented on John Cena’s new WWE project for Peacock (WWE Evil), and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On his excitement for the show: “I saw that blurb...
WWEMovieWeb

Will John Cena Ever Return to the WWE? Here's His Answer

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena has seen his stock steadily rise in Hollywood. From starring in low-budget action movies to displaying his unexpectedly refined comedy chops in Trainwreck, Cena is now starting to move into the big leagues. After a major role as Peacemaker in the upcoming The Suicide Squad, Cena will be headlining his own spinoff show in the DCEU on HBO Max, apart from starring as the main villain in F9. So does all this work mean Cena is done with the WWE? In an interview with DenOfGeek, Cena expressed his enthusiasm for contributing to a WWE event at a future date, even if his calendar will be full for some time now.
WWEsobrosnetwork.com

A John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns Summerslam Main Event? I’m In!

I’m ready to say it, folks – “The Head of the Table,” who I fully acknowledge, Roman Reigns, may be on my favorite run a WWE superstar has had since CM Punk, who had that ‘Summer of Punk’ run from the summer of 2011 all the way through the 2013 Royal Rumble. Sure, there was the Yes Movement in 2014. There was KofiMania in 2019. But, I’m talking about one guy going on a sustained run for the ages – not just a moment. Reigns has been terrific with Paul Heyman as his advocate and Jey Uso as his right hand man. He’s bona fide enough to be a credible long-running champion, but he’s arrogant and prickish enough for people to hate his guts. He’s neither the monster heel nor the slimy heel, but something that transcends categorization. That’s special – the whole thing just works, and I’m here for it. So, it makes sense that as this run continues, and the stakes get bigger and bigger, you’d want bigger opponents for Reigns. With SummerSlam right around the corner, the rumor is starting to fire up, and it sounds like John Cena is in the running to return and be that next big opponent for The Tribal Chief. Folks – ‘John Cena vs. Roman Reigns’ on the marquee sounds pretty damn enticing.
WWEcultaholic.com

John Cena Reflects On 'Special' Firefly Fun House Match At WWE WrestleMania 36

John Cena has revealed the unique and special nature of his Firefly Fun House Match with 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 means he holds the bout close to his heart. Cena's character received a in-depth analysis and assassination in one of WWE's most self-reflective matches ever. The impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic permitted Cena and Wyatt to create something with a cinematic element, something the duo seemed to relish.
WWEComicBook

John Cena Rejects the Idea That He Carried WWE

John Cena sat down with Den of Geek this week to discuss a variety of topics, including the Firefly Fun House match from WrestleMania 36 last year and what he wants out of his next WWE run whenever that happens. But the 16-time world champion also took the opportunity to push back against the idea that he "carried" the company during his decade-plus run as WWE's top draw.