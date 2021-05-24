newsbreak-logo
Danbury, CT

Danbury to Sell Downtown Property to Developer With Most Beneficial Plan

By Ethan Carey
KICKS 105.5
KICKS 105.5
 3 days ago
If you were a developer and owned this prime piece of real estate at the corner of Liberty and Delay Street in downtown Danbury, what would you build in this spot to benefit the City of Danbury?. That's the question Danbury officials will be asking before they choose the new...

KICKS 105.5

KICKS 105.5

Brookfield, CT
ABOUT

KICKS 105.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

