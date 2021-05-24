Which countries are driving South America’s offshore oil boom?

Discover the essence of acoustic purity on this first Acoustic Disc release of evocative music from a great Argentinian guitar master. The Guitar Artistry of Enrique Coria - Solos from South America comes from — and goes right to — the heart, combining the beauty of classical music with the passion of Latin America. Solo guitar compositions from Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuala and Bolivia are all represented here in this sonically superior collection.