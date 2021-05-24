Suit alleges fraud in timeshare termination
BELLEVILLE — A retired Edwardsville couple claims Consumer Law Protection Lawyers and others fraudulently sold them services to get them out of their timeshare contract. Ronald D. Kohlmiller and Theresa Kohmiller filed a complaint (and part 2) May 13 in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Consumer Law Protection LLC, Resort Transfer Group LLC, doing business as Consumer Law Protection Lawyers, Square One Development Group Inc., Premier Reservation Group LLC, Island Hospitality Group LLC and others, alleging violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act.madisonrecord.com