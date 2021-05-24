newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edwardsville, IL

Suit alleges fraud in timeshare termination

By Marian Johns
Madison County Record
 4 days ago

BELLEVILLE — A retired Edwardsville couple claims Consumer Law Protection Lawyers and others fraudulently sold them services to get them out of their timeshare contract. Ronald D. Kohlmiller and Theresa Kohmiller filed a complaint (and part 2) May 13 in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Consumer Law Protection LLC, Resort Transfer Group LLC, doing business as Consumer Law Protection Lawyers, Square One Development Group Inc., Premier Reservation Group LLC, Island Hospitality Group LLC and others, alleging violation of the Illinois Consumer Fraud Act.

madisonrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
County
Saint Clair County, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Government
Saint Clair County, IL
Government
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
O'fallon, IL
City
Belleville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Defendants#Plaintiffs#State Attorneys#State Court#Resort Transfer Group Llc#Kohlomillers#Wynham#Kohmillers#Timeshare Termination#Timeshare Owners#Fraud#Compensation#Jury#Legislation#Business#Hospitality Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Belleville, ILMadison County Record

Woman attacked by neighbor's dog claims negligence

BELLEVILLE — A Belleville woman claims she was attacked by a neighbor's dog while in her own yard. Shonquetta Hannon filed a complaint May 4 in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Everett Norvell and Scott Ruthardt, alleging negligence. Hannon claims in her suit that she was on her...
Madison County, ILadvantagenews.com

Sholar to seek election as resident circuit judge

Judge Amy Sholar announced Monday she will seek election as resident circuit judge in Madison County. She was nominated to this position by Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet and appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court. Overstreet swore her in April 30. Chief Judge William Mudge immediately appointed Sholar as the presiding judge overseeing the Family Law Division.
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Sholar announces judgeship campaign

ALTON — Judge Amy Sholar on Monday announced she will seek election as Resident Circuit Judge in Madison County Sholar on Nov. 8, 2022. Sholar was nominated to the position by Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet and appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court. Overstreet swore her in on April 30.
Illinois Statehoiabc.com

New service aims to answer questions about the Illinois Court System

ILLINOIS (HOI) - Illinois Court Help launched Monday in an effort to connect people with the resources they need when navigating the state's court process. The free service allows people to call of text (833) 411-1121, where they will be connected with a trained court guide who can answer general or specific questions about Illinois' legal system.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Drug charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Multiple felony drug cases were filed Friday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. • Benjamin A. Miller, 43, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. On May 13 Miller allegedly was found to be in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, and less than 15 grams of heroin. Bail was set at $15,000.
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Venice, ILTelegraph

Venice man faces weapons, drug charges

EDWARDSVILLE — A Venice man was charged with felony weapon and drug violations Friday. Frank E. Brown, 24, of Venice, was charged May 14 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, both Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by...
Granite City, ILTelegraph

O'Fallon man accused of strangulation

EDWARDSVILLE — An O’Fallon, Illinois man faces several felonies, including drug and weapons-related charges. Londell K. Dunlap, 22, of O’Fallon, Illinois, was charged May 13 with armed criminal violence, a Class X felony; aggravated domestic violence, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony.
Texas StateTelegraph

Texas man faces meth delivery charge

EDWARDSVILLE — A Texas man was charged with a Class X methamphetamine charge Thursday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, one of a number of drug-related charges filed that day. Marlon H. VanHook, 43, of Austin, Texas, was charged May 13 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine,...
Belleville, ILMadison County Record

Wrongful death suit alleges long-term care facility provided negligent care

BELLEVILLE — A Cahokia long term care facility is facing a claim that neglect led to a resident's death from MRSA and sepsis. Edward Lauko and Mary Germaine, as independent executor of the Estate of Edward Lauko, deceased, filed a complaint April 30 in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Bria Health Service LLC and Bria of Cahokia, et al., alleging violation of the Illinois Nursing Home Care Act, negligence and wrongful death.
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Indictments handed down in armed robbery, witness tampering cases

EDWARDSVILLE — Indictments in two separate armed robbery cases were among charges handed down by a Madison County grand jury Thursday. Ahran B. Cavanaugh, 19, of the 3100 block of Ash Avenue, Granite City, and William C. Miner, 23, listed as homeless out of Granite City, were each indicted on one count of armed robbery, both Class X felonies.
Madison County, ILNews-Democrat

Lawsuits mount in dispute between fired Madison County officials, treasurer

Another lawsuit has been filed by a former Madison County official who was fired in 2019. Former Madison County Information Technology Director Rob Dorman filed suit against Treasurer Chris Slusser, alleging that Slusser failed to fulfill a Freedom of Information request asking for emails between Slusser and Illinois Senator Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, from Dec. 2017 to Sep. 2020.
Belleville, ILMadison County Record

Patient alleges bone tissue damage due to improper treatment, diagnosis

BELLEVILLE — A patient claims his physicians' negligent medical care and improper diagnosis led to bone tissue damage. William Welch filed a complaint April 26 in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Marc McCleary M.D., Michael Nash M.D., Timothy Beaty M.D., and HSHS Medical Group Inc., alleging negligence. According...