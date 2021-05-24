Suit alleges fraud in timeshare termination

EDWARDSVILLE — Multiple felony drug cases were filed Friday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. • Benjamin A. Miller, 43, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. On May 13 Miller allegedly was found to be in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, and less than 15 grams of heroin. Bail was set at $15,000.