WWE released six NXT wrestlers — Alexander Wolfe, Ezra Judge, Skyler Story, Vanessa Borne, Jessamyn Duke and Kavita Devi — along with a pair of referees on Wednesday. But the cuts reportedly did not stop there, as PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting via multiple sources that former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark) was released as well. Once seen as one of the brightest young stars in all of NXT, Dream found himself surrounded in controversy last year when he was accused on two separate occasions of sexual misconduct.