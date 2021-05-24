Doppelgänger
English professor William Curington from Rio Hondo College decided to write a book called “Doppelgänger”. It took Curington nine months to write this book which is a good amount of time spent on this book in his terms. For him, he believes that it shouldn’t take over a year to write a book. Therefore “Doppelgänger” was written in a good amount of time and he was happy to publish it. I got the chance to ask a couple of questions to Curington and he mentioned that he didn’t really have an inspiration to write this book. Everyone has their own way of venting their frustrations and for Curington it was writing.elpaisanoonline.com