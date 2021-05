If Minnesotans are going to spend their time watching bad romance flicks, they want it to be a star-studded one from the 80's. My wife loves a good romantic flick. While flying back from Atlanta recently, I caught her watching the 2019 film Five Feet Apart about a couple teenagers with cystic fibrosis who meet in a hospital and fall in love but can never be closer than five feet apart because of their disease. Not exactly a happy watch, but my wife's a sucker for that kind of stuff. I don't gravitate towards the romance category myself, though I did enjoy Nicholas Sparks' Safe Haven (alright, fine -- I watched it for Julianne Hough).