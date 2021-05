Sepp Kuss, the top American at last year’s Tour de France, will skip the Olympics this summer to focus on the Tour and the Vuelta España, according to his social media. “After much thought and discussions with the US Olympic selection committee, I want to let you know I am declining to be considered for the USA Olympic Road Team for Tokyo,” was posted on Kupp’s Instagram. “My goals and priorities for the year are focused on other events. I will have a busy summer racing the Tour de France and the Vuelta España, so it’s important to take the time in between these races and be ready for my main goals of the season.