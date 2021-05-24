DAVE MUSTAINE's 2006 Aston Martin Vanquish S Car Up For Auction

According to Bring A Trailer, a 2006 Aston Martin Vanquish S car originally owned by MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine is up for auction and sits at a current bid of $65,000. The vehicle is one of approximately 1,100 V12-powered examples produced between 2004-2007 and was sold new by Ferrari-Maserati of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia. It is finished in silver over a black leather interior, and power is provided by a 5.9-liter V12 mated to a six-speed transmission. The car was recently acquired by the selling dealer, who states that the rear sway bars were replaced in preparation for the sale. This Aston Martin Vanquish S is now offered in Texas with the manufacturer's literature, two keys, a car cover and battery tender, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Tennessee title.