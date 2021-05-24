newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, GA

DAVE MUSTAINE's 2006 Aston Martin Vanquish S Car Up For Auction

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Bring A Trailer, a 2006 Aston Martin Vanquish S car originally owned by MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine is up for auction and sits at a current bid of $65,000. The vehicle is one of approximately 1,100 V12-powered examples produced between 2004-2007 and was sold new by Ferrari-Maserati of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia. It is finished in silver over a black leather interior, and power is provided by a 5.9-liter V12 mated to a six-speed transmission. The car was recently acquired by the selling dealer, who states that the rear sway bars were replaced in preparation for the sale. This Aston Martin Vanquish S is now offered in Texas with the manufacturer's literature, two keys, a car cover and battery tender, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Tennessee title.

blabbermouth.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Cars
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Mustaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars In Auction#Megadeth#V12#Motortrend Com#Bentley Continental Gt#Mercedes Cls500#Range Rover#Que Sera Sera#Megadeth#Carfax#Silver#Sale#Trailer#Collection#Black Leather#November#Selling#Huntington Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Minoritiesnewyorkbeacon.com

‘Perfect Example of White Supremacy’: Black Woman Claims She Was Fired by Detroit Restaurant for Offending Two White Women After Referring to Herself as ‘Light-Skinned’

A woman is openly denouncing her former employer after she was fired for making a comment that offended her colleagues. Christine Turner said she was let go from her job after joking with co-workers that she was “light-skinned.”. Turner is Black and considers herself “light-skinned.” However, afterward the verbal exchange...