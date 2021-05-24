ProBLAC group targets black officer for ‘pig roast’

OMAHA, Neb. - An acclaimed member of the Omaha Police Department has died. OPD announced on Sunday that service dog Bruno passed away from an aggressive form of cancer. Officials said that Bruno began his career in February 2011 and worked over 10 years as a dual-purpose narcotics and patrol K9. He had one handler during his time in the department. After Bruno's retirement in April, he was adopted by his handler, with whom he spent his final days.