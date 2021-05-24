newsbreak-logo
ProBLAC group targets black officer for ‘pig roast’

By Law Officer
lawofficer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare and speak up for justice, law & order... Omaha, Nebraska — Omaha Police arrested several people Saturday night after a protest—advertised as a “pig roast”—at the police officer’s union was declared unlawful. Members of the Progressive Black-Led Ally Coalition (ProBLAC) now face various charges including trespassing, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstructing law enforcement, littering, and unlawful assembly according to Omaha Officer Michael Pecha.

