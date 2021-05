In medicine—as with much of life—listening matters. Consider Teya Sepinuck. A few years ago, when checking in for a procedure, her nurse sat at a computer with her back turned when asking her two standard but personal questions (if she’d been the victim of abuse or felt depressed). Sepunick replied “no” but told the nurse even if the answer had been yes, “I wouldn’t tell you because I don’t feel like you care…. I left there thinking, is this really how we ask vulnerable people traumatic questions about their lives?”