2020: was it the worst year ever? Or the strangest? The most annoying or most difficult? Answers vary, and it’s easy to understand why. We lived through COVID-19 collectively, but experienced it individually. Separated from our communities and the comfort of our day-to-day routines, we were left alone to pick up the pieces of our lives broken by the pandemic. While reconstructing his life during quarantine, Professor of Creative Writing Jeff Chapman found himself making room for a few new pieces.