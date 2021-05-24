Davis urges Pritzker to commit to independent map-making process

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Decatur) is imploring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to give voters what they want when it comes to redistricting. “This is a process that the public is demanding be more open, be more transparent and as Rep. (Tim) Butler (R-Springfield) said, over 500,000 petitions to put a question on the ballot that would have opened up the redistricting process to an independent commission and because of insider politics right here in Springfield, that ballot question was not allowed to be put to the voters,” Davis said during a recent news conference on the subject where he was joined by GOP colleagues Butler and Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Litchfield).