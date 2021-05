The next hearing between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple will be held on May 21. by Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn. During the hearing, the SEC will likely look to gain access to certain legal documents in Ripple’s possession that details the legal advice the fintech firm received in the past for XRP. Through the document, the SEC will be able to delve into past conversations Ripple has had with legal authorities regarding how XRP should be regulated. The securities regulator is also currently looking to fight Ripple’s fair notice defense, which claims that the SEC did not provide a clear warning beforehand that XRP was in violation of investment policies.