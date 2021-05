California based walker warner architects looks to the big island of hawaii as the paradisiacal site of its newly designed dwelling, dubbed hale mau’u. while the island is commonly known for its dramatic volcanoes and jungled, coastal cliffs, its western side settles into a vast, gently sloping plain which gradually descends toward the ocean. in designing the vacation home, the team celebrates the natural beauty of the context with its lush grasses growing from between a rough bed of black lava rock. further unique to its site, the dwelling captures views out toward both the ocean and the mountains. the collection of ‘hales,’ or houses, are enclosed with visually-striking, copper-clad roofs defined by their long gables and dramatic eaves which gradually widen across their length.