newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Heat vs. Bucks Game 2 Free Pick – 05/24/21

By BTB
bangthebook.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are a lot of ways to interpret Game 1 between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. We won’t see another 5-of-31 performance from three in this series from the Bucks. On the other hand, we won’t see Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combine to go 8-of-37. The Bucks prevailed 109-107 in overtime in a weird game with a lot of fluky occurrences.

www.bangthebook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Duncan Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Line#Bucks Game#The Miami Heat#The Milwaukee Bucks#Bookmaker Sportsbook#Three Point Shots#Corner Threes#Two Point Shots#3p Defense#Fluky Occurrences#Adjustments#Leaves#Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman: Heat’s Adebayo has 16 million reasons for interest in NBA awards | Commentary

The $16 million promotional campaign began minutes after the Miami Heat clinched a playoff berth with a victory over the Boston Celtics. Former Heat teammate Dwyane Wade tried to turn the attention to Bam Adebayo’s coif. The fourth-year Heat center had other ideas. “Hey, man,” Adebayo said of his new look, “it’s getting me Defensive Player of the Year. So, yeah, let’s talk about that.” Adebayo ...
NBAchatsports.com

Jimmy Butler Out Versus Bucks

Jimmy Butler was a game-time decision leading up to the Miami Heat’s encounter with the Milwaukee Bucks, and it appears that he will be held out for the second time in six games with a back injury. We’ll find Nemanja Bjelica starting in place of Butler against the Bucks. https://twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/status/1393710557820342275.
NBAwtmj.com

Bucks drop regular season finale to Bulls; all sights set to the Heat

The Bucks drop game 72 of the 2021 regular season to finish with a record of 46-26 on the year. All sights are now pointed towards the round one match up versus the Miami Heat. They say revenge is best served right away, and the Bucks will get their chance to redeem their Eastern Conference semi-finals lost against the Heat in the bubble back in 2020.
NBASportsGrid

Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Sunday vs. Pistons; Goran Dragic Questionable

The Heat are technically still in contention for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, but their fate is no longer in their own hands. They will be seeded sixth if the Knicks take care of business on Sunday afternoon vs. the Celtics, so there’s a chance that this game is inconsequential.
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
NBACBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Not playing in finale

Butler (back) will not play Sunday against the Pistons. Butler is out for the regular-season finale due to tightness in his lower back. Nemanja Bjelica is likely in line for another start in Sunday's contest.
NBAnumberfire.com

Khris Middleton (ankle) out for Bucks in regular season finale Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton is dealing with a bit of a sore ankle, and he'll be held out of the regular season finale against the Bulls. Look for P.J. Tucker to potentially enter the starting lineup in his absence.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Bulls finish season with win over playoff-bound Bucks

Thaddeus Young finished with 20 points and seven rebounds to help the host Chicago Bulls finish their season with a 118-112 victory over the playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was one of six Bulls who scored in double figures as Coby White totaled 19 points, five rebounds and...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Can Bam Adebayo go to school on Heat’s performance vs. Bucks?

Q: Bam Adebayo was all alone in the middle of the floor for most of the night, and looking like he wanted none of it. Brook Lopez showed him zero respect, and now they’ll probably be playing Milwaukee in the first round. This can’t keep happening with our max player. Is Hakeem Olajuwon still teaching low-post moves in the offseason? Bam should reserve his spot now. Unless, of course, Jimmy ...
NBAdailyjournal.net

Bucks beat Heat 122-108, maintain bid for East’s No. 2 seed

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who have won three straight and eight of...
NBAmadison

Bucks beat Heat, keep hopes alive for No. 2 seed in East

MILWAUKEE — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday had 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks. Kendrick Nunn had a season-high...
NBAperutribune.com

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

DETROIT (AP) — Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus added 20...
NBAHastings Tribune

Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
NBABrew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Preview: Cooling Off, Heating Up

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their last home game of the regular season Saturday night, closing it out against potential Playoff opponent, the Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo went for dunk after dunk against the Indiana Pacers in Milwaukee’s 142-133 victory. He poured in 40 points and 15 rebounds on a ridiculous 14-18 shooting performance. Three other starters had 20+ too, and once again, the Bucks needed it. As the season winds down, they continue to put up lackluster defensive efforts against non-elite opponents, a trend that I’m chalking up more to the late stages of the season than a sign of an impending implosion. I’m not sure this team will be able to put it all together defensively in the postseason, but here’s hoping these prove to be anomalies. We’ll find out soon. This game should offer a solid test given that the Heat are 8-2 in their last 10 and just beat Philly, 106-94.