The NFT market is flooded with plagiary tokens, which inevitably leads to the loss of digital art value. To address the pain points of NFT marketing and allow the community to access the worthiest tokens, the multi-chain platform NFT STARS is introducing revolutionary new features and perks for its users. With the focus put on quality, not quantity, NFT STARS supports talented artists and makes token trading more efficient and fair. The platform release and IDO are coming soon to refine global NFT marketing.