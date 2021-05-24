18 Joyful Summer Sign Designs That Will Bring Some Color To Your Home

If you’ve been in the market for a new home for a while, you probably have a Pinterest board or two, or three with your dream design features and new home must-haves from the interior to the exterior. Capstone Homes can bring your design dreams to life at their newest community of custom homes. Take a look at Yavapai Hills, a new neighborhood of custom new homes located in Prescott, AZ. Yavapai Hills is convenient to everything you never knew you needed. Just a few miles from your new home, you can enjoy camping, hiking, and fishing at Prescott National Forest, Watson Lake, and Goldwater Lake. There is also the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary, Sharlot Hall Museum, and the Phippen Museum. You can also find great places to dine and shop and well-performing schools, and a wealth of employment opportunities.