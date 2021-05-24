newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Hyzon Motors announces collaboration with Sojitz Machinery

By Dave Leggett
just-auto.com
 5 days ago

Hyzon Motors Inc has announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Sojitz Machinery Corporation of America (SMA) to partner in penetrating new markets and exploring the development of new fuel cell-powered commercial mobility applications. This comes ahead of Hyzon's proposed business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, a...

www.just-auto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Hydrogen Fuel Cell#Energy Technologies#Commercial Vehicles#Clean Technologies#Logistics#Global Emissions#Hyzon Motors Inc#The Sojitz Group#Sojitz Group#North American#Sma#Spac#Collaboration#Company#Manufacturers#Suppliers#Commercial Applications#Clean Commercial Mobility#Fuel Cell Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Industryrockproducts.com

Hyliion Holdings, Detmar Will Partner For Frac Sand Fleet Solutions

Electrified powertrain solutions provider Hyliion Holdings Corp. announced that it has partnered with frac sand solutions provider Detmar Logistics LLC. Their first collaboration with a company serving the oil and gas industry, Hyliion will work closely with Detmar as they initiate the electrification of their fleet over the next five years.
Businesssaurenergy.com

MG Motor India Joins Attero to Recycle EV Batteries

The Indian subsidiary of Chinese automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor, MG Motor India has today announced joining up with the Noida-based Attero to recycle electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Attero provides a range of recycling, refurbishing, retail, and reverse logistics solutions to help organizations minimize their electronic waste. Lithium-ion batteries used in...
Businesspulse2.com

Electric Motor Developer Company Infinitum Electric Raises $40 Million

Infinitum Electric, the creator of the breakthrough air-core motor, announced recently that they have raised a $40 million Series C funding round. These are the details. Infinitum Electric — the creator of the breakthrough air-core motor — announced recently that they have raised $40 million in Series C funding to scale production of its ultra-high-efficiency lightweight motors. The funding round will be used to expand the production of the company’s IEs Series motors for commercial and industrial applications and complete the development of its IEm Series motors for the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.
BusinessAzom.com

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Launches FiltEV®, its New, Comprehensive Platform of High Performance Filtration Materials for Electric Vehicles

Ahlstrom-Munksjö advances further into the growth segment of electrification, launching its first product offering, totally dedicated to filtration media solutions for electric vehicles. The vehicle industry is witnessing rapid electrification, driven by the global need to reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions. As the infrastructure for charging expands and offers...
EconomySentinel

Electric Motor Market to Get a New Boost | General Electric , Franklin Electric Co., Inc. , Ametek, Inc.

Global Electric Motor Sales Market Size study, by Motor Type (AC Motor, DC Motor and Hermetic Motor), by Power Output (Integral HP Output and Fractional HP Output), by Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Motor market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Motor market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Economyelectrive.com

Hyzon unveils electric axle for their upcoming hydrogen trucks

Hyzon Motors is introducing an electric axle to be used in the US developer’s future medium- and heavy-duty H2 trucks. Hyzon’s eAxle uses one motor per wheel and is said to achieve up to 97 per cent efficiency. Hyzon plans to manufacture the electric axle in its US plants in...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Gentex Corp (GNTX) Awarded Technology & Development Award from Toyota Motor Corporation for Its Mirror-Integrated Digital Video Recorder

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies, was recently named a 2020 Technology and Development Award winner by Toyota Motor Corporation. This award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation and product development efforts.
Marketsclarkcountyblog.com

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Industry 2021 Insights. A Detailed Research Report Covering – Daimler, Electricore, Ford, General Motors, Honda, etc.

Industry Growth Insights (IGI) recently published a latest research study on the global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle market for the forecast period, 2021-2028. As per the study, the global Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle market was valued at USDXX million and is projected to surpass USDXX million by the end of 2027, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This research report offers a comprehensive outlook of the market with detailed information about drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and challenges, which are the key factors that can influence the market outcome in the targeted years.
Economyoffshore-technology.com

Canada’s Vard Marine and Finland’s ILS Ship Design & Engineering Announce Collaborative Teaming Agreement

Vard Marine Inc and ILS Oy are delighted to announce an agreement to work together to develop design solutions for the global icebreaker market and to address the challenges of ice-capable shipping worldwide. The two companies are world leaders in this highly specialised field, with an extensive combined design portfolio and an impressive client base. Together, we are uniquely positioned to help shipbuilders, ship owners and operators in developing fit-for-purpose and sustainable vessel designs for both public and private sectors projects.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

Trio completes LNG delivery using jetyless solution

Econnect Energy said it has completed a milestone offshore marine LNG delivery with its IQuay patented jettyless transfer system in Norway. The operation was completed together with Spanish utility company Naturgy Energy Group, and Finnish energy company Gasum. In addition to the LNG import operation from Gasum-chartered LNG carrier, Coral...
Economyatlantanews.net

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Will Reach at Higher CAGR- Including Top Companies NEC Corporation, Hitachi, Sony, TCL Corporation, Panasonic Corporation & Duracell, NorthStar

The Electric vehicle battery is defined as battery used to power the electric motors of a battery electric vehicle or hybrid electric vehicle. Electric vehicle battery also referred as traction battery. These are usually rechargeable batteries are typically lithium-ion batteries. The electric vehicle batteries are designed for a high ampere-hour capacity.
San Jose, CAproducegrower.com

OnePointOne, Sakata Seed America announce vertical farming collaboration

OnePointOne and Sakata Seed America announced in a press release what the companies are calling a "game-changing collaboration in the acceleration of vertical farming". The two entities will share "intelligence and analysis focused on maximizing plant outputs while minimizing environmental impact." The large-scale research program has begun at OnePointOne’s facility...
Restaurantshypebeast.com

Paperboy Paris Announces Collaboration With Kolam

After kicking off this year by working with BEAMS and New Balance, Paris-based Paperboy has announced its latest collaboration. For its next project, the restaurant and brand has looked closer to home and worked with Kolam, a Sri Lankan food delivery service also based in the French capital. The partnership...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

MindMed Announces Launch of Collaboration with Nextage Therapeutics' Brain Targeting Liposome System

NEW YORK, May 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD, NEO: MMED, DE: MMQ), a leading clinical stage psychedelic medicine company, and Nextage Therapeutics (TASE: NXTG), an Israeli innovative drug development company, announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") regarding the launch of an exclusive collaborative development program to optimize the delivery of certain psychedelic drug candidates, leveraging Nextage's proprietary Brain Targeting Liposome System (BTLS) delivery technology, for which it has an exclusive license. MindMed and Nextage will initially collaborate to optimize the delivery of drug products based on noribogaine, and ultimately other ibogaine derivatives, and will share development costs and intellectual property arising from the collaboration.
Economyh2-view.com

Hyzon, Sojitz target new fuel cell-powered commercial mobility applications

Hyzon Motors and Sojitz Machinery Corporation of America have joined forces to target new fuel cell-powered commercial mobility applications. The two companies today (May 24) inked a new strategic agreement which will see them bring new fuel cell-powered machinery to market, including forklifts. In addition to developing new machinery to...
Businessaithority.com

Schlumberger Announces Collaboration With AWS to Deploy DELFI Petrotechnical Suite on AWS

Schlumberger announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy domain centric digital solutions, enabled by the DELFI cognitive E&P environment, on the cloud with AWS. This collaboration will bring AWS customers to the DELFI Petrotechnical Suite, which provides access to AI-enhanced applications from Schlumberger and high-performance computing from AWS’s secure, extensive, and reliable global infrastructure.
Businessmartechseries.com

EY US Announces Collaboration with Techstars To Accelerate Innovation For EY Americas Tax

Ernst & Young LLP announced the collaboration between EY Foundry (the firm’s internal corporate venturing unit) and Techstars. Leveraging Techstars’ global ecosystem, EY Foundry will work with leading-class startups in eight different subject areas, such as tax, legal tech, HR, compliance and technology, to launch pilots, establish alliances and explore acquisitions.
Businessconceptcarz.com

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars announces New Design Director

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has today announced that Anders Warming has been appointed Director of Design. He will join the company from 1 July. Warming, 48, joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from Warming Design, the company he founded in 2019. His experience includes almost 20 years in senior positions in the BMW Group, including Head of Design at MINI and Exterior Chief Designer at BMW.