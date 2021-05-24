newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UL opens Frankfurt EV Charging Test Centre

By Simon Warburton
just-auto.com
 5 days ago

UL has opened its EV Charging Test Centre in Frankfurt/Neu-Isenburg. The facility includes charging infrastructure components and functional safety testing and certification, as well as homologation services in one location. UL notes the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) estimates at least 2.8m public EV charging ports will be needed by...

www.just-auto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Gm#Automobile Manufacturers#Commercial Vehicles#Performance Testing#Ev Charging Test Centre#Neu Isenburg#Gm#Vp#Evs#Dc#The Ul Mark#Global Market Access#Ce#Iec#Frankfurt Ev#Ev Battery#Ev Testing Laboratories#Ev Simulators#Ac Charging
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Business
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
BusinessPosted by
MotorBiscuit

BlueOvalSK Will Revolutionize the Electric Ford

With all the headlines Ford has been making regarding its upcoming EV production, it’s no surprise that they’ve also announced new plans for battery manufacturing. BlueOvalSK is the new venture between Ford and SK Innovation, a Korean energy company. BlueOvalSK will produce Ford electric vehicle batteries in the U.S. The...
Businessenginetechnologyinternational.com

NMi invests in EV charging test equipment

The Netherlands Measurement Institute (NMi) is investing in new testing capabilities for EV charging systems. The Institute notes that with an estimated 55 million chargers needed across China, the EU plus the UK, and the USA by 2030, consistent standards are required to ensure they are safe and reliable. Meanwhile,...
EconomyLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-EV adoption vs EV charging stations: a chicken-egg dynamic

* Industrials lead S&P sector gainers; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold slips, crude gains; bitcoin ~flat. May 27 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EV ADOPTION VS EV CHARGING...
EconomyNASDAQ

5 Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch After Ford Boosts Spending On EVs

Will Ford’s Big Investment News Lift These Top Electric Vehicle Stocks In The Stock Market Now?. Wall Street has a new favorite electric vehicle stock in the stock market right now. And… it’s not Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) right now. Instead, it’s the legendary automaker Ford (NYSE: F) that is getting all the attention in the market as of late. Despite Tesla’s announcement on its plan to advance its effort to develop autonomous vehicles, the news was arguably overshadowed by Ford’s announcement to boost spending on electrification efforts. On top of that, the automaker aims to have 40% of its global volumes be all-electric by 2030, a move to step up its push on EVs.
Carsfleeteurope.com

Why superhubs represent the future of EV charging

Large, scalable, ultra-rapid EV charging hubs massively extend the operating envelope of electric vehicles for fleets and private motorists. Plans for Europe’s most powerful electric vehicle recharging hub, due to open in the fourth quarter of this year, offer a blueprint for the future of zero emission motoring. Energy Superhub...
Economyteslanorth.com

Canada’s ChargerQuest Raises $3.1 Million to Expand EV Charging Network

Canadian electric vehicle (EV) charging network ChargerQuest has raised $3.1 million (CAD) towards its goal of expanding the EV charging infrastructure, according to a press release on Wednesday. The funding will be dedicated to adding 36 Level 3 EV fast-charger stations, and 100 Level 2 stations spread across Canada. ChargerQuest’s...
EconomyPosted by
PennLive.com

Ford says electric vehicles will be 40% of global sales by 2030

DETROIT (AP) — Ford expects 40% of its global sales to be battery-electric vehicles by 2030 as it adds billions to what it’s spending to develop them. Ahead of a presentation to Wall Street on Wednesday, the automaker says it will add about $8 billion to its EV development spending from this year to 2025. That would bring the total to nearly $20 billion as Ford begins to develop and build batteries in a joint venture with SK Innovation of Korea.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Taking Charge of the EV Revolution with Charge Enterprises

As more electric vehicles (EVs) take to the road, the demand for charging stations is speeding up. The current administration recently unveiled its $2 trillion infrastructure plan to reshape America. The plan unveils that part of this massive budget is to fund the construction of over half a million electric vehicle charging stations. However, this number is only a fraction of what is needed as more EVs start to hit the road. One company is already positioned to make headway on Biden’s infrastructure plan.
Economyaeresearch.net

Hyundai to rival Daimler, Volvo by launching fuel cell trucks in Europe

South Korean automotive giant Hyundai Motor Company will reportedly ship all-new models of fuel-cell trucks to Europe by the fourth quarter of 2021 to test the feasibility of commercial hydrogen-powered transport. According to reliable sources, the move will also enable Hyundai to raise the stakes in Europe’s hydrogen space and...
CarsSentinel

Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Will Increase Demand In Forecast By 2026 |Protean Electric, Ziehl-Abegg, Schaeffler Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen, Elaphe, etc

Latest research report, titled “Global Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market Insights 2021 and Forecast 2026, This includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over future course of the market such as market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry, Hub Motor for Electric Vehicles (EVs) Market companies, regional analysis of the domestic markets, value chain analysis, consumption, demand, key application areas and more. The study also talks about crucial pockets of the industry such as products or services offered, downstream fields, end using customers, historic data figures regarding revenue and sales, market context and more.
Economythedallasnews.net

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Will Reach at Higher CAGR- Including Top Companies NEC Corporation, Hitachi, Sony, TCL Corporation, Panasonic Corporation & Duracell, NorthStar

The Electric vehicle battery is defined as battery used to power the electric motors of a battery electric vehicle or hybrid electric vehicle. Electric vehicle battery also referred as traction battery. These are usually rechargeable batteries are typically lithium-ion batteries. The electric vehicle batteries are designed for a high ampere-hour capacity.
Economyelectrive.com

Ford boosts e-mobility investments by $8 billion

Ford announced in an online presentation for investors that it is increasing its investment in electric mobility to more than 30 billion US dollars by 2025. This is eight billion dollars more than previously planned. The US carmaker also mentioned further product plans. Ford has detailed the acceleration of its...
EconomySentinel

Electric Motor Market to Get a New Boost | General Electric , Franklin Electric Co., Inc. , Ametek, Inc.

Global Electric Motor Sales Market Size study, by Motor Type (AC Motor, DC Motor and Hermetic Motor), by Power Output (Integral HP Output and Fractional HP Output), by Application (Industrial Machinery, Motor Vehicles, HVAC Equipment, Aerospace & Transportation, Household Appliances and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Motor market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Electric Motor market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
BusinessRideApart

French Highway Company Plans 100% Ultra-Fast EV Charging By 2023

In total, French company Vinci Autoroutes manages 4,500 kilometers of the nation’s highways—including its service and rest areas. That’s just over 2,796 miles, and represents nearly half of the country’s highways. When Vinci makes a move, it’s safe to say it’s pretty significant for road users in the country. In...
Economyresourceworld.com

Graphite to ride the wave of massive EV battery production

Graphite is a soft black to steel-gray colored mineral formed naturally through the metamorphism of carbon-rich rock that leads to the formation of either crystalline flake graphite, fine grained amorphous graphite, or crystalline vein or lump graphite. It most commonly occurs in metamorphic rocks such as crystalline limestones, schists and gneisses.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Ford to reveal platforms for all-electric vehicles

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) will reportedly announce more electric vehicles today. Sources told Reuters that the automaker is working on two all-electric vehicle platforms, one for SUVs and full-size trucks and the other for smaller SUVs and cars. Ford is trailing General Motors (NYSE:GM), Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in global electrification.
CarsAutoweek.com

Audi Previews Luxurious Charging Hub for EVs

The Audi fast-charging hub concept features its own energy storage, to take advantage of off-peak energy. 2.45 Mwh of energy storage would be provided by used lithium-ion batteries sourced from old EVs. Premium interior of concept fast-charging hub, expected to be constructed later this year in pilot form, would feature...
CarsCleanTechnica

Audi Unveils Battery-Powered EV Fast-Charging Hub Pilot Project

It is widely accepted that the days of the internal combustion engine are well and truly numbered. Audi is wise to this fact and is now trying to position itself as one of the leaders in the charge to a completely electric vehicle world. Recognizing that as the number of electric vehicles on the roads grows, so will the demand for charging infrastructure, Audi has announced that it is launching a premium charging hub with rapid charging stations. The charging hubs will be piloted in the second half of 2021 in order to gauge demand and suitability for a wider rollout.