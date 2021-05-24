UK Inflation Surges by More Than Double in April

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe United Kingdom’s annual inflation rate more than doubled in April, mainly on the back of higher energy prices and clothing costs. According to official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), which is the rate at which the prices of goods and services bought by households rise or fall, rose by 1.5 percent in the 12 months to April 2021, up from a 0.7-percent growth to March; whilst on a monthly basis, the CPI rose by 0.6 percent in April 2021, following a 0.3-percent increase in March.

