If there was any doubt that the United States is stacked when it comes to elite women’s Olympic-distance triathlon racing, all the proof came at today’s World Triathlon Championship Series Yokohama where the one American people weren’t talking about taking the win dominated the day and earned herself an automatic berth on the US Olympic squad for Tokyo this summer. Heading into the race all eyes were on the three women who had been on the podium at the last running of the Yokohama race when Katie Zaferes led an all-American podium where she was joined by Summer Rappaport and Taylor Spivey.