newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moab, UT

Any Suggestions On What to Check Out On My First Trip to Moab?

By Billy Jenkins
Posted by 
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We live so close to Moab it's easy to overlook how tremendous it really is, but I am excited to visit the beauty that is only a couple of hours away. This weekend Savannah and I have some friends visiting and while discussing our plans for their visit a trip to Moab was planned. It will be four of us and this will be the first trip to Moab for all of us, so I am looking for any suggestions on what to see while we're there.

newcountry991.com
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Moab, UT
Moab, UT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Arches National Park#Tripadvisor#Everything Moab#Savannah#Time#Normal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Travel + Leisure Says Colorado’s Best State Park Is Near Boulder

This weekend is the unofficial kickoff to the summer. So, the big question is where are you headed? With summer break, people tend to take more vacations and those vacation tend to involve the outdoors somehow, some way. And I couldn't agree more. It's the season for getting out and enjoying the sunshine. We spend way too much time in the cold and snow in our region, so it's time to break free.
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Extremely Rare Squirrel Spotted in Colorado

Squirrels are really neat creatures. I have seen videos on Youtube where some abandoned babies have become family pets. I wouldn't necessarily recommend having a squirrel as a pet, but it has been known to happen. I remember years ago being fascinated by black squirrels as I have never seen...
Fort Collins, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

Virtual Tour: Look Inside The OBC Wine Project

Since 1989, Odell Brewing Company has dazzled patrons with its award-winning craft beer. Now, the company has launched its newest endeavor: The OBC Wine Project. In an effort to explore "the brewery's shared passion for the art of winemaking," the winery has created a unique variety of canned and bottled wine for the public to enjoy — in stores and in their new Tasting Room, which opened this month.
LifestylePosted by
New Country 99.1

The Quirkiest Route 66 Attractions, State by State

America is filled with hidden gems, but there may be no other strip of land across the country that offers more than Route 66. Stretching nearly 2,500 miles from California to Illinois, Route 66 is home to an eclectic mix of attractions that make for the perfect pit stop on your cross-country journey.
Berthoud, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

Artist Turning Fallen Tree Into Art at Berthoud Park

At Berthoud's Fickel Park, an artist has come to town to turn a spruce tree that was damaged in March's snowstorm into a wooden sculpture. It shouldn't be too long before Kevin Coughlin is finished creating this flying eagle sculpture. Coughlin's works are mostly made from trees turned into nature scenes, such as bears hanging out around one.
Moab, UTadventure-journal.com

The Wild and the Old Places Do Not Need You

In light of recent scandalous defacements occuring near Moab, Utah—climbing bolts drilled into the Sunshine Slabs, white supremacist obscenities scrawled across the Birthing Rock—I’ve been thinking about the style, the quality, of my own interactions with potsherds, pictograph panels, and other precious Ancestral Puebloan artifacts. Specifically, I’ve been thinking about some granaries (masoned storage bins tucked up high on protected backcountry ledges) and how my encounter with them illustrates a particular attitude toward place. What I’m thinking about, really, is the question of agency, or perhaps authorship. Out in the desert, out in the slickrock, who’s doing the writing?
Moab, UTGazette

Exploring the tough past and troubled present of Moab's timeless beauty

MOAB, Utah • The traffic starts about 2 miles out. A 15-minute crawl into town. Construction. Eyes should be on the red rock monoliths all around, the stunning creation of millennia — "a weathered testament to the union of the elemental and the divine," a writer once described this landscape. Inevitably, eyes linger on the billboards. ATV rentals. Jeep tours. Raft tours. Helicopter tours. T-shirts.
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels in Cedar City, Utah

With its nearby ski resorts, national parks and forest, and year-round schedule of festivals, Cedar City, Utah, is an eclectic hub with plenty to offer. Whether you’re here to hike in Zion National Park or get involved in the Utah Shakespeare Festival, we’ve picked the best hotels – all bookable on Culture Trip.
Utah Stateskiutah.com

Spring Skiing in Utah: A Case of the Wiggles

Wiggles—sometimes called Snakes—arrive alongside the spring thaw each season in Utah. The humble architects of these edifices typically remain anonymous. They could be die-hard locals, lifties, patrollers or mountain ops crew. Regardless of the details of their origin, the siren call of a sinuous wiggle is challenging to ignore. Buckle up and prepare to hold on because surviving the entire length of the wiggle without bailing is quite a feat. Here’s a rundown of the wiggles we spied or heard tale of this season. This will serve as a useful guide in future seasons as to where to locate or establish your local wiggle.
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.