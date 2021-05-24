Fintech takes aim at a $400B healthcare puzzle

When I think about changes that need to be made to improve the overall U.S. healthcare system, there are not five changes that immediately come to mind. Personally, there is one massive change that needs to be made, which is that we have to liberate data. As I have mentioned, I truly believe that the biggest issue in the healthcare system right now is the inability to use data and efficiently coordinate care, which is resulting in a massive duplication of effort (wasting time and money).