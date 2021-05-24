Fintech takes aim at a $400B healthcare puzzle
After Omry Ben David's wife gave birth via a C-section, the couple received an unexpected medical bill totaling $20,000. The pair was stunned. Ben David at the time was an investment banker in New York, and he assumed that most of the medical expenses would be paid for by Goldman Sachs' health insurance. It turned out that while the hospital was a part of the health network, one of the doctors was out-of-network and therefore not covered by the policy.pitchbook.com