Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce that the first of five Olmsted restoration sites, Schmitz Park Boulevard, is moving into construction. The Seattle Conservation Corps will work with Seattle Parks and Recreation’s carpentry, concrete, and metal shops to create a permanent pathway up the hill at SW Stevens St. and 52nd to 58th Ave. SW near the park entrance closest to the Alki Community Center. This project will include a stairway and habitat restoration. The project construction will begin in mid-May and be completed by the end of the summer.