Humankind has proved time and again the proverb “Necessity is the mother of invention.” The need was imperative for twenty something Misba Uddin Barbhuiya as the power plant he worked at in Bangalore got shut. Last year, after the Prime Minister had announced that the country will be under lockdown to restrict the outbreak of virus, more than 70,000 individuals have returned to Cachar. A lion’s share of them never returned. “My employer did not call me either,” says Misba, who stays in Tarapur, Ramnagar area.