Georgia county begs people to stop calling 911 about cicadas

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — We’ve been warning you for weeks: A massive swarm of cicadas are emerging from their dormant states and creating a lot of noise.

In Union County, one of the areas in Georgia where Brood X is happening, emergency officials are asking people to stop calling 911 about the loud noise the cicadas make, which sounds like an alarm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Union County E911 is receiving multiple 911 calls for “alarms” in the neighborhood. More than likely these “alarms” are not alarms at all but a bug, Brood X,” the Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA wrote on Facebook.

The last time Brood X made an appearance was in 2004. The cicadas come out once soil reaches 64 degrees.

They typically begin to emerge in mid-May and will stick around through June. Their calls can approach 100 decibels. That’s the same intensity as a lawn mower.

“It is often difficult to pinpoint where the sound is coming from and can sound like a vehicle or home alarm system,” Union County officials said.

The cicadas don’t sting or bite but folks in north Georgia may see them swarm on a tree, as they feed on sap.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]