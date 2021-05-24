newsbreak-logo
Georgia county begs people to stop calling 911 about cicadas

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — We’ve been warning you for weeks: A massive swarm of cicadas are emerging from their dormant states and creating a lot of noise.

In Union County, one of the areas in Georgia where Brood X is happening, emergency officials are asking people to stop calling 911 about the loud noise the cicadas make, which sounds like an alarm.

“Union County E911 is receiving multiple 911 calls for “alarms” in the neighborhood. More than likely these “alarms” are not alarms at all but a bug, Brood X,” the Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA wrote on Facebook.

The last time Brood X made an appearance was in 2004. The cicadas come out once soil reaches 64 degrees.

They typically begin to emerge in mid-May and will stick around through June. Their calls can approach 100 decibels. That’s the same intensity as a lawn mower.

“It is often difficult to pinpoint where the sound is coming from and can sound like a vehicle or home alarm system,” Union County officials said.

The cicadas don’t sting or bite but folks in north Georgia may see them swarm on a tree, as they feed on sap.

