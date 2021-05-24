newsbreak-logo
Daily Postcard: Rose-breasted & Black-headed Grosbeaks

Cover picture for the articleDaily Postcard: A male Rose-breasted Grosbeak, left, and a Black-headed Grosbeak dine on seeds recently at a birdfeeder on the deck of a local residence. Rose-breasted Grosbeak are chunky birds that use their stout bills to eat seeds, fruit and insects. They also frequent backyard bird feeders, where they eat sunflower seeds with abandon. Most common in the eastern part of the country, the sweet, rambling song of the male Rose-breasted Grosbeak is a familiar voice of eastern forests. Source: allaboutbirds.org. Photo by Rebekah Butcher.

