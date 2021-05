(Albuquerque, N.M.) – The New Mexico Human Services Department is working to help build consumer awareness about the $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new FCC program. The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households. Those who participate can receive a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet.