Santa Fe, NM

Serenata Santa Fe Presents: ‘Enchanted Garden’ June 11

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSerenata Santa Fe presents ‘Enchanted Garden’ June 11 at its outdoor venue in La Tierra. Courtesy/SSF. Serenata Santa Fe (SSF) presents ‘Enchanted Garden’ – Summer 2021 5 p.m. Friday, June 11 at its outdoor venue in La Tierra. The event offers a full array of sound that includes works by...

Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Trails beckon while knee grumbles

I knew it was a good hike when my knee started to hurt. As I marched through a slightly hidden path nestled in the Valles Caldera National Preserve with The New Mexican’s resident Sherpa, Matt Dahlseid, walled in by towering cliff sides and enticed by the slow pitter-patter of a nearby stream, the all too familiar throb began to radiate through my right knee.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Elizabeth Hahn at El Zaguán

In her quirky signature style, which she calls “rococo a go-go,” Santa Fe painter Elizabeth Hahn renders figures with patterned dresses, which she sets against backdrops of natural and domestic settings that often feature elaborate mosaics of color and geometry. Her solo exhibition, Feet Don’t Fail Me Now, features 16 acrylic paintings created right before or during the COVID-19 pandemic. They detail the imagined travels of fictional female subjects. She paints her subjects from the neck down, focusing on their lower limbs, either barefoot or bedecked in heels and cowboy boots. The figures traverse a variety of environments, including cityscapes, landscapes, stairs, and strikingly patterned dance floors. The exhibition is currently on view and continues through May 28 in the sala gallery at El Zaguán and online.
Santa Fe, NMtheradavist.com

The Santa Fe Rattlers Youth MTB Program Are Meeting at Glorieta Camps This Weekend

Kick-Off your summer riding season with the Santa Fe Rattlers! Explore the trails at Glorieta Camps, meet the coaches and start your mountain biking summer. The Santa Fe Rattlers are Santa Fe’s Junior mountain biking team. We are a part of the New Mexico Interscholastic Cycling League which develops interscholastic mountain biking programs for student-athletes in New Mexico.
Abiquiu, NMPosted by
Abiquiu Daily

Live events on the horizon in Abiquiu

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Jupiter Cycles: Using Astrology to Supercharge your Life; 3. Reclamation | “Heart of Darkness” Reading; 4. Santa Fe VIP Walking Tour; 5. Northern NM Wedding Expo 2022;
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Governor: Help us save our mural

After navigating through the ocean of misinformation making its way around Santa Fe, I have uncovered a few important factors about the Multi-Cultural mural on Guadalupe Street, where a contemporary art museum is being created. The wall on which the mural is painted was never planned to be demolished. The...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Unhappy in his own way

At the very top of Upper Canyon Road sits the Randall Davey House, the former home of the famed painter who moved to Santa Fe in 1920. The thick-walled adobe structure began its life as a sawmill in the mid-19th century. Davey renovated it into a curious and delightful specimen of Santa Fe art deco. Northern New Mexico’s creative elite attended many lavish cocktail parties there until Davey’s death in 1964, and an aura of decadence still hovers over what is now a rustic house museum on the grounds of the Randall Davey Audubon Center.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Celebrating a tough shot

Emily Garrett, left, celebrates with her son, Otto Werner, 8, after Garrett made a behind-the-back shot in a game of cornhole Saturday at the Santa Fe Area Homebuilders Association's Builders Rendezvous. Werner participated in the Kids Lego Creations Contest and built five pieces including a motorcycle, a car, a Star Wars ship and a lava monster.
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

Santa Fe honors ‘hometown heroes’

Don Christy has spent the past several days helping city workers hang hundreds of banners of military veterans around Santa Fe’s Southside. It’s long, intensive work, but, for Christy and other members of the veteran community, it’s worth it. This is the third iteration of “Hometown Heroes,” which serves to...
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Story Behind the Forrest Fenn Treasure Hunt

A decade ago, Santa Fe art dealer Forrest Fenn filled a box with a box with treasure, placed it somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, then published a poem containing clues to its location. Thousands of searchers would go looking for the loot, and five of them would die in the process before it was discovered last year. Nobody has followed this saga more closely than journalist Daniel Barbarisi, who broke the news of how the treasure was found and is now coming out with a book about the hunt, Chasing the Thrill. In this episode, our former host, Peter Frick-Wright, who published his own feature about the chase in 2015, digs deep with Barbarisi on the story that captured the world.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Fishing for snails

Tara Carstensen of Santa Fe collects snail on the Santa Fe River for her fish tank at home on Thursday. "These snail are better adapted to cold water and they keep the tank clean." she said.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Three of six honored teachers come from same school in Santa Fe

Alicia Ayala, Deborah Magaña and Sharieffa Wade-Burton all teach at El Camino Real Academy and make up three of the six recipients of this year's Teachers Who Inspire awards. But to hear Principal Jakob Lain tell it, they all have something else in common: a keen ability to transform a difficult year into an exciting opportunity.
Las Cruces, NMThrillist

From Las Cruces to Santa Fe, Take This Dreamy New Mexico Road Trip

Kayaking, art museums, and chile peppers. New Mexico, aka the Land of Enchantment, offers its visitors a unique experience that melds nature, art, and Southwest culture for a vibrant and unforgettable trip. The state boasts nationally recognized, immersive art experiences, scenic wonders, and what some call the world’s best chile peppers, so there’s a whole lot to see and do when trekking across the state. To help you make the most of your next road trip, we’ve rounded up the top must-see spots from the Southern city of Las Cruces to the central hotspot of Albuquerque, all the way to the state’s capital of Santa Fe.
Los Alamos, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Three-legged cat finds home

Bigfoot lost a limb in a leg-hold trap meant for wildlife. The 6-month-old tabby cat was caught in Los Alamos. It’s not known how long he suffered in the trap. When he was surrendered to Española Humane, his foot had swelled to twice its normal size and the leg had lost all its blood supply. Bigfoot needed immediate amputation.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Southside Pride

Hot steam rises gently from the Zia constructed of dough, carefully placed in the middle of the caramel apple and green chile pie. Miguel Carrillo, his hands in black mitts, places it on the marble countertop and pauses while it cools. It’s a rainy Wednesday afternoon, and Carrillo is on...