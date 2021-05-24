Machine Gun Kelly reaches new depths in 'Tickets to My Downfall'
The artist’s latest venture transcends genre and explores emotional vulnerability. Machine Gun Kelly’s newest album transcends his former rap concentration and launches the artist into his newest exploration: pop-punk. Based heavily on popular music of the early 2000s, “Tickets to My Downfall” marks the genre’s return to popularity with a new edge that makes it stronger than before. With over 66 million streams, Kelly has seen more commercial success from this album than any of his previous work, proving his versatility by successfully making the difficult jump to a new genre.www.thedartmouth.com