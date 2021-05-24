newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Machine Gun Kelly reaches new depths in 'Tickets to My Downfall'

By Eleanor Schifino
Dartmouth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe artist’s latest venture transcends genre and explores emotional vulnerability. Machine Gun Kelly’s newest album transcends his former rap concentration and launches the artist into his newest exploration: pop-punk. Based heavily on popular music of the early 2000s, “Tickets to My Downfall” marks the genre’s return to popularity with a new edge that makes it stronger than before. With over 66 million streams, Kelly has seen more commercial success from this album than any of his previous work, proving his versatility by successfully making the difficult jump to a new genre.

www.thedartmouth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tickets To My Downfall#Art#New Edge#True Love#Song Lyrics#Lead Guitar#Guns#Plagues Kelly#Intense Guitar#Pop Punk#Angst#Never Ending Struggle#Gritty Vocals#Bloody Valentine#Radio Ready Hits#Emotional Ballads#Dark Thoughts#Raw Fragility#Upbeat Punk Anthems#Emotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Presidential Electiondallassun.com

Machine Gun Kelly reveals Bernie Sanders helped him

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): American rapper and songwriter Machine Gun Kelly recently revealed that he owes a debt of gratitude to US Senator Bernie Sanders after the politician provided much-needed assistance to him early on in Kelly's relationship with actor Megan Fox. According to Fox News, Kelly, whose real...
Celebritiesimdb.com

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Megan Fox on Their First Anniversary of This Sexy Milestone

One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance transformed into something much more. The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 25 to celebrate a major milestone in his relationship with the 34-year-old Transformers actress. As it turned out, this was the first anniversary of her uttering those three all-important little words to him. "she said 'i love you' one year ago today," Machine Gun Kelly adorably wrote. Fans were understandably touched and impressed by his post, given that this isn't always a moment that couples remember to celebrate. "Ladies He Remembered This [Date]," one fan commented. "We Will Not...
CelebritiesQuad-Cities Times

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox mark milestone in relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have marked a year since they first said "I love you". The couple celebrated a major milestone in their relationship on Tuesday (25.05.21) and Kelly took to Twitter to acknowledge the day with his millions of followers. In the sweet post, he wrote: "she...
Beauty & FashionAlbia Newspapers

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox 'like to match'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox like to "match" their nails. The 'I Think I'm OKAY' star and his 35-year-old actress girlfriend have been rocking bold nails this awards season, with the former opting for extremely-long claws for Thursday night 's (27.05.21) iHeartRadio Music Awards. And the pair's nail artist,...
Celebritiesrock947.com

Machine Gun Kelly & Kellin Quinn head to summer camp in new “Love Race” video

Machine Gun Kelly has premiered the video for “Love Race,” his new single featuring Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens. The clip takes place in a summer camp that’s terrorized by a masked killer akin pretty much any classic slasher movie. Kelly sports a wig and giant braces as he plays one of the unlucky teens who meet their demise, while Quinn takes on the role of the camp lifeguard.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Tech N9ne Recalls Machine Gun Kelly Breaking Every Single Tour Rule

Before a young Machine Gun Kelly went on tour with Tech N9ne in 2012, he made it his goal to rebel against all of the tight rules in place. As it turns out, he wasn’t lying. Tech N9ne was the latest guest on HipHopDX’s Hack3d series, where he talked to host Marisa Mendez about the trouble MGK caused on the road.
MusicGreenwichTime

Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker Team Up for 'Love Race'

Machine Gun Kelly has released an anthemic new track, “Love Race,” featuring Kellin Quinn of the rock band Sleeping With Sirens and Travis Barker. The pop-punk track sees MGK recounting a tale from high school in which he saw the girl of his dreams with someone else. “God was a girl/The devil wore a t-shirt/Love is a game and they/Were kissing in the bleachers,” he sings. Kelly and Quinn describe being “on the run” to get their true love back, their voices growing in urgency as the song goes on.
MusicPopculture

Machine Gun Kelly Dyes His Tongue Black for Billboard Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly made a big splash at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and the rapper-turned-rocker dyed his tongue black for the event. Over on his Instagram Stories thread, Kelly shared a selfie of him getting his tongue painted black ahead of the awards show. Then, photographers snapped images of him showing it off on the red carpet, including one photo of him and girlfriend Megan Fox licking one another.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tech N9ne Reflects On MGK's Wild Tour Antics

Though Machine Gun Kelly has come to encapsulate the rockstar spirit, taking it quite literally with his recent foray into pop-punk, Tech N9ne is among the most successful at blending genres like metal and rock into his music. It's no wonder he found a kindred spirit in Gunner, with whom he collaborated on "No Reason (The Mosh Pit Song)" and toured back in 2012.