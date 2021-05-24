Four congregations meet under one roof

One day after a suspected tornado caused damage to the roof of Covenant Life Church of God in Fruitland Park last month, Pastor Dennis Langford and congregants gathered to clear out debris and ponder the next steps. A nearby pastor came by a few times to check on them. “That’s Pastor Chuck Padgett in a heartbeat,” Langford said of the lead pastor at Trinity Assembly of God. “He always wants to make sure that his friends, neighbors and fellow clergy are OK, regardless of denomination.” One thing led to another, and Covenant Life Church of God now has a temporary new home inside the gymnasium of Trinity Assembly of God. Covenant Life is one of three other houses of worship that currently use Trinity AOG’s facilities. And Padgett would not have it any other way. “The church building is just mortar and bricks,” Padgett said. “It’s the people inside the church that make the house of worship what it is.”