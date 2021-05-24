newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Michelle Williams Gets Real About Depression and Prioritizing Mental Health Conversations

By Nicole Pajer
Posted by 
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being famous and dealing with depression aren’t mutually exclusive experiences. People who are anxious don’t all look the same. And celebrity and money will not rid a person of mental health struggles. These are some truths that Grammy-winning singer Michelle Williams explores in her memoir, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours (May 25). It chronicles her long road to a diagnosis (of depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder) and reveals how she manages her condition (it’s something she battles daily).

parade.com
Parade

Parade

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Michelle Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Productivity#Anxiety#Emotional Health#Emotional Stress#New York Times#Mental Health Struggles#Diagnosis#Therapists#Medication#Negative Thoughts#Human Emotion#Women#Sad Stories#Joy#Things#Self Protection#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthBillboard

10 Times Selena Gomez Has Stressed Mental Health Awareness

The 28-year-old award-winning singer and outspoken mental health advocate has spoken with distinguished individuals, such as current Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama's surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy, about the topic and how it's affecting young and old people alike. Gomez's latest campaign with her beauty brand Rare Beauty, Mental Health 101, states "7 out of 10 Gen Zers were most likely to report experiencing common symptoms of depression -- with pre-teens and teens having the the highest rate of suicide ideations as compared to other age groups." Additionally, one in five adults experience some kind of mental illness each year, a number which could very well increase once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Mental HealthNME

Yonaka’s Theresa Jarvis: “Lives depend on talking about mental illness”

For Mental Health Awareness Week, Yonaka‘s Theresa Jarvis has spoken to NME about her own battles with anxiety – and the help that is available. Released in 2019, their debut album ‘Don’t Want ‘Til Tomorrow’ was “completely consumed by mental health,” vocalist Theresa Jarvis tells NME, of how she “felt so anxious at the time, I couldn’t talk about anything else”.
Mental Healthcreightontoday.com

National Anxiety and Depression Awareness Week and Mental Health Month

During the week of May 18-23, this health observance highlights two potentially debilitating mental health conditions that can impact all areas of life. • Symptoms vary. Anxiety is often characterized by restlessness, irritability, racing thoughts, excessive worry and breathing discomfort. Sudden panic attacks may co-occur. Depression involves extended periods of sad mood, hopeless feelings, diminished interest in activities, fatigue and trouble concentrating.
Mental HealthDearborn Press & Guide

Take action this month to prioritize mental health wellness

This past year presented so many different challenges and obstacles that tested our strength and resiliency. The global pandemic forced us to cope with situations we never even imagined, and a lot of us struggled with our mental health as a result. The good news is that there are tools and resources available that can support the well-being of individuals and communities.
Syracuse, NYcuse.com

Talk About It! Mental Health is Important

In athletics, we talk about physical health all the time: sickness, injuries, fatigue, rest. There's a deep understanding of the link between physical health and performance—and we're better for it. But sometimes, we fail to recognize the link between mental health and performance. Sometimes, we fail to recognize mental health all-together. The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month. We are committed to talking about it. Our staff and student-athletes' stories are important, and we plan to share them here.
Mental Healthbizjournals

5 ways to overcome the stigma surrounding mental health

One in five adults in the United States suffer from at least one diagnosed mental health issue every year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. That is about 52 million individuals in the United States alone. To put that into perspective, imagine you and four family members or...
Mental Healthlacomadre.org

Schools Must Prioritize Student’s Mental Health

***Content Warning: Topics of suicide and depression***. We’ve all seen the heart breaking statistics, since the pandemic began mental health distress rates have gone up significantly across the country. Every time I talk to a principal or teacher, I hear about the increased levels of depression and anxiety our young people are experiencing. All while our “so-called” leaders pat themselves on the back while offering little to no support for students, parents, and families.
Mental Healththelily.com

10 mental health podcasts that actually help ease anxiety

After an unexpected hospital stay for high blood pressure in 2017, I discovered I suffer from chronic anxiety. I had been experiencing anxiety for years, but didn’t realize it until symptoms manifested physically in such an extreme way. That same year, I wrote a piece tied to this experience, sharing...
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

These Mental Health Symptoms of Menopause Don’t Get Mentioned Enough but Affect the Majority of Women

As you may already know, menopause comes with a lot of not-so-fun symptoms, to put it mildly. Primarily, people talk about hot flashes and mood swings. But new research shows that perimenopausal and menopausal people also experience brain fog, anxiety, and depression at staggering rates—despite the relative lack of discussion surrounding them. And it’s this information gap that makes going through “the change” even more bewildering, explains Alicia Jackson, PhD, health-tech entrepreneur and founder of Evernow, a direct-to-consumer menopause treatment business.
Mental Healthtucson.com

Letter: Prioritizing the role of Medicaid in addressing mental health

Medicaid is a vital part of the U.S. social safety net, providing high-quality, affordable health coverage for 1 in 4 Americans suffering from a severe mental illness. As the single largest payer for mental health services in the U.S., the program covers a wide variety of essential services, including counseling, prescription medications, and supportive housing.