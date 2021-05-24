Michelle Williams Gets Real About Depression and Prioritizing Mental Health Conversations

The 28-year-old award-winning singer and outspoken mental health advocate has spoken with distinguished individuals, such as current Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama's surgeon general Dr. Vivek Murthy, about the topic and how it's affecting young and old people alike. Gomez's latest campaign with her beauty brand Rare Beauty, Mental Health 101, states "7 out of 10 Gen Zers were most likely to report experiencing common symptoms of depression -- with pre-teens and teens having the the highest rate of suicide ideations as compared to other age groups." Additionally, one in five adults experience some kind of mental illness each year, a number which could very well increase once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.