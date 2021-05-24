Michelle Williams Gets Real About Depression and Prioritizing Mental Health Conversations
Being famous and dealing with depression aren’t mutually exclusive experiences. People who are anxious don’t all look the same. And celebrity and money will not rid a person of mental health struggles. These are some truths that Grammy-winning singer Michelle Williams explores in her memoir, Checking In: How Getting Real About Depression Saved My Life—and Can Save Yours (May 25). It chronicles her long road to a diagnosis (of depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder) and reveals how she manages her condition (it’s something she battles daily).parade.com