Marco Reus has ruled himself out of Germany’s Euro 2020 squad, as he wants to give his body some time to recover from what has been a ‘very intense’ season. In a post on Instagram, Marco Reus revealed that he has made the difficult decision to skip the Euros this summer in order to recharge his body ahead of the new season. The Borussia Dortmund captain also said that the decision was made after consultation with Germany head coach Joachim Löw. He added that he will use the break to prepare for the start of the new season with Borussia Dortmund.