newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

50 Years Ago: Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ Transforms Worry Into Faith

By Nick DeRiso
Posted by 
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They should sing these songs in church. Marvin Gaye's What's Going On doesn't simply boast the gospel influence that marks so much of America's most transformative works in blues and R&B; the album actually has the consistently challenging depth and heart-opening heft of sacred music. Timely and tough but sure...

awesome923.com
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammi Terrell
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
David Ritz
Person
Norman Whitfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacred Music#Faith#Art#Gospel Music#Pop Music#God#Romantic Love#The Detroit News#Latin#Cnn#Song#Funky Revelation#Romantic Paranoia#Mercy#Joys#Brotherly Compassion#Subtle Latin Grooves#Blues#Sexual Healing#Biographer David Ritz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Country
Vietnam
Related
Musicwrkf.org

25 Years Ago, Maxwell Did A Lil' Sumthin' Sumthin' For R&B

Around this time 25 years ago, a new artist planted the seed for what would become a new genre. His name was Maxwell, and he sounded nothing like the heavily sampled hip-hop-inspired R&B musicians that dominated the airwaves. His voice harkened back to the days of Motown. Maxwell’s silky smooth...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

The Great American Soulbook: An Awe-Inspiring Collection Of Songs

The Great American Soulbook? That’s hard to define exactly, but what we can say is: Great songs need melodies you can remember and lyrics that stick in your head. They need to be about something you can identify with. They need drama, wit, tragedy, twists, resolution. Once you’ve heard them, you must not feel they’ve done all they can do. But an entry for The Great American Soulbook often requires one extra thing that’s not obligatory in other genres. Most soul songs make you dance. In this article, we’re going to take you on a whirlwind tour of some of the greats that did it best.
Entertainmentmiamivalleytoday.com

‘What’s going on’ still the big question

Fifty years ago, in January of 1971, the Marvin Gaye song “What’s Going On” was released as a single. In May of that year, the album with the same name came out. I was a high school freshman back in 1971 and was pretty uncertain about the world around me. I worried about my place on the freshman basketball team and what the cute girl in math class thought about me. I spent time counting down the days until I could get my driver’s license. Oh, no! Is that another zit? I guess you could say my worries were on a slightly smaller scale than the things mentioned in Gaye’s song.
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Hanif Abdurraqib On Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’

It is notable, to me, that when Berry Gordy first heard “What’s Going On” back in the late summer of 1970, he suggested that Marvin Gaye was going to ruin his career. That the artist was going down a path from which he wouldn’t be able to recover. Some of this was simply care. Gaye was Gordy’s brother-in-law, and Gaye’s career seemed to be on shaky ground. Another big, failed album release could do irreversible damage. The music business is a business, after all. There are interests that must be served outside of whatever personal investments an artist might have in the complicated nature of the world they’re in.
Prairie View, TXpvamu.edu

Opinion| Only Love Can Conquer Hate: Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” album

The year 1971 brought the unveiling of one of the most significant album releases of any decade. I happened to be a student at Rutgers University in June of ‘71. I was serving as a summer program counselor to incoming freshmen students, tasked with leading and guiding these newly minted undergraduates and preparing them for collegiate life. The summer of ‘71 was an especially heavy time to be a college student anywhere; however, to experience campus life in the northeastern U.S., especially just 45 miles south of New York City, was to experience an especially frantic, if not turbulent, time in American college culture. There was “segregation, determination, demonstration, integration aggravation, humiliation, obligation to our nation. The cities ablaze in the summertime and, oh, the beat goes on” (The Temptations – Ball of Confusion).
Musicwyep.org

‘What’s Going On’ 50th Anniversary

I first set out to work on this project as I have many times before: a significant album meets a significant anniversary. But I quickly realized that Marvin Gaye’s 1971 masterpiece, “What’s Going On” deserved a different treatment. This album means so much to so many because of its social commentary. Never before had an album by a popular artist addressed the topics of war, poverty, environmentalism and racism the way this album did. Personally, I have always gravitated toward music that has a message and tells a story, something Marvin Gaye did so masterfully in only 36 minutes. At the beginning of this project, I began to question if I, a white person, was the right one to tell this story, and decided that in fact, I am not. Instead, the six wonderful people below will tell the story, they lived this album, and I have learned so much from them. (Big thanks going out to Mike Canton from WYEP’s Soul Show for his encouragement on this project.) This album laid out what was going on in America in 1971, and it’s a bittersweet anniversary to celebrate, because it’s still as relevant today as it was 50 years ago.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

How Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On' Changed the Sound of R&B Forever

At the beginning of the 1970s, mainstream Black music was a massive singles scene. A handful of Motown acts, including the Supremes and the Temptations, had managed to score Top 10 albums during the ‘60s, but with the exception of Aretha Franklin’s Atlantic Records releases post-“Respect” and Ray Charles’ run of early ‘60s hits on ABC, Black artists weren’t typically creating classic album-length artistic statements on par with The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and Bob Dylan’s “Blonde on Blonde.”
MusicDerrick

50 years after 'What's Going On,' landmark Marvin Gaye album still resonates

DETROIT — If music was Motown legend Marvin Gaye's pulpit, then "What's Going On" was his ultimate sermon. The landmark album, named the greatest album of all time by Rolling Stone last September, was released 50 years ago on Friday and still resonates with fans, critics and music lovers across the spectrum, who say it raises relevant issues to this day about police brutality, spirituality and the environment.
MusicColumbian

Pitts: Marvin Gaye’s question still needs an answer

Left-wing terrorists exploded a bomb at the U.S. Capitol. An Army officer was convicted in the massacre of civilians at My Lai. Vietnam chewed up another 2,414 American lives. And across the country, needles were lowered for the first time to the grooved surface of a certain spinning vinyl disc, and there came the murmur of a party — “a groovy party, man,” one of the guests pronounced it in the parlance of the time.
Musicratedrnb.com

Lucky Daye Covers Marvin Gaye’s ‘Mercy Mercy Me’ for Spotify

Lucky Daye has more than just a Table for Two; he has two new songs for his fans. For his contribution to the Are + Be Spotify Singles series, the Grammy-nominated crooner has covered Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me” to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the late legend’s 1971 What’s Going On album.
Musicopenculture.com

Revisiting Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On,” and the Album That Opened R&B to Resistance: Revisited 50 Years Later

I just want to be heard and that’s all that matters. — Marvin Gaye. R&B superstar Marvin Gaye was more than willing to risk his career on a record. His polished public persona was a false front behind which lurked some serious demons — depression and addiction, exacerbated by the illness and death of his close friend and duet mate, Tammi Terrell.