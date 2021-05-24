Warrensburg Man Killed in Johnson County Accident
A Warrensburg man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1999 Ford, driven by 21-year-old Dakota W. Warren of Kingsville, was on NW 1601 Road at 3:20 p.m., while a 2017 Ford, driven by 42-year-old Kody A. Jones of Warrensburg, was eastbound on Highway 50. Warren crossed the eastbound lane of 50 and and struck the driver's side of Jones' vehicle, causing both vehicles to travel off the highway, striking a stop sign and light pole before coming to rest.awesome923.com