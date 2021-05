In one week, Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth will begin its journey across the streaming landscape, as Christian Convery's Gus (accompanied by Nonso Anozie's Jepperd) begins his journey in the midst of the old world ending. Part deer, part boy, Gus leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself (including Jepperd, who will become his protector, friend, and mentor) in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. To honor the occasion, Lemire and the streaming service shared a look at new artwork made specifically for the series that came together via Lemire and colorist José Villarrubia.