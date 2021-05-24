newsbreak-logo
Brattleboro, VT

Brattleboro Women’s Chorus’ 25th Anniversary Finale!

 4 days ago

This 2020-21 year, the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus celebrates 25 years of singing with online musical events on the 25th day of the month. All singers (not just women!) are welcome to join us on Zoom. Our final (and biggest) online singing finale celebrating 25 years of the BWC will take...

Brattleboro, VT
Brattleboro, VT
Brattleboro, VTRutland Herald

Vermont Arts News

BRATTLEBORO — The Sarasa Ensemble offers two concerts at the Brattleboro Music Center that celebrate the young orphan girls under Vivaldi’s tutelage, who due to their virtuosic talent put the composer’s name and the city of Venice on the proverbial map. “Vivaldi’s Orphan Girls: Virtuosi della Pietà” is set for...
Brattleboro, VTbrattleborotv.org

Mother's Day, the Sixth Sunday of Easter 5/9/21

Today is the Sixth Sunday of Easter, May 9, 2021, and we are Trinity Lutheran Church in Brattleboro, VT. Trinity Lutheran Church is a mission driven church; we are the "Small Church with a Big Heart". Happy Mother's Day! It is fitting that on this special day Pastor Randy continues the conversation begun last week about the power of love. Love of mother, love of child, love of friend, love of God. We have a God who "takes a knee" to serve. Our God bows down to serve, and WE are called to serve. Jesus said in John 15:9-17, "As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you; abide in my love". Jesus affirms that we are to love one another as we are loved. Pastor Randall Wilburn presides, Ron Solberg assists today, Micaela Carlton Newton is our reader and Laura Josephs is our musician. Pastor Randy's last Sunday with us will be May 30, and we are heartbroken to see him go. Pastor Randy and his wife Karin will travel a bit this summer and spend time with family, then who knows what new adventure God has in store for them! We know Pastor Randy Wilburn and Karin are in good hands, and we here at Trinity Lutheran Church are in good hands. We know all will be well.
Brattleboro, VTKeene Sentinel

Brattleboro library to host virtual poetry reading with Jeff Friedman and Tim Mayo

Poets Tim Mayo and Jeff Friedman will read from their work at an online event sponsored by Brattleboro’s Brooks Memorial Library on Wednesday, May 12, at 7 p.m. Mayo’s first full length collection, “The Kingdom of Possibilities,” was a finalist for the 2009 May Swenson Award. His second volume of poems, “Thesaurus of Separation” was a finalist for the 2017 Montaigne Medal and a finalist for the 2017 Eric Hoffer Book Award, and his chapbook, “Notes to the Mental Hospital Timekeeper,” was published by Kelsay Books in late 2019 and won an Honorable Mention in the chapbook category for the Eric Hoffer Book Awards.
Windham County, VTKeene Sentinel

Monadnock Folklore Society announces Spring awardees of music scholarship

Natalia Blanchard of Nelson and Lucca Pozzi of Windham, Vt., have been awarded scholarships by The Monadnock Folklore Society for the first quarter of 2021. The Johnny Trombly Scholarship supports and encourages young musicians interested in playing piano or other instruments for traditional New England dance music, an American dance music form that includes contra-dance and square dance music.