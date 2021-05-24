Brattleboro Women’s Chorus’ 25th Anniversary Finale!

Today is the Sixth Sunday of Easter, May 9, 2021, and we are Trinity Lutheran Church in Brattleboro, VT. Trinity Lutheran Church is a mission driven church; we are the "Small Church with a Big Heart". Happy Mother's Day! It is fitting that on this special day Pastor Randy continues the conversation begun last week about the power of love. Love of mother, love of child, love of friend, love of God. We have a God who "takes a knee" to serve. Our God bows down to serve, and WE are called to serve. Jesus said in John 15:9-17, "As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you; abide in my love". Jesus affirms that we are to love one another as we are loved. Pastor Randall Wilburn presides, Ron Solberg assists today, Micaela Carlton Newton is our reader and Laura Josephs is our musician. Pastor Randy's last Sunday with us will be May 30, and we are heartbroken to see him go. Pastor Randy and his wife Karin will travel a bit this summer and spend time with family, then who knows what new adventure God has in store for them! We know Pastor Randy Wilburn and Karin are in good hands, and we here at Trinity Lutheran Church are in good hands. We know all will be well.