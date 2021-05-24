newsbreak-logo
Brattleboro, VT

Closure of Maple Street for Utility Work

 4 days ago

On Wednesday, May 26, Utilities crews will be working on Maple Street at the intersection of Maple ST & Locust ST. The road will be closed to through traffic in that area beginning at 7:00am and continuing through around 4:00pm. Please seek an alternate route. If you have any questions...

