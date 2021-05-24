newsbreak-logo
Music

ROBERT PLANT Launches Fourth Season Of 'Digging Deep' Podcast

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLED ZEPPELIN singer Robert Plant has launched the fourth season of his hugely popular podcast, "Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast". The start of the season reunites Robert with Matt Everitt after a long enforced break. Here they discuss what a touring musician does when he can't go on tour, some of the musical rarities and curios that Robert uncovered at home during lockdown and the matter in hand, a very special song. The track is called "Bluebirds Over The Mountain", and it was written and recorded by Ersel Hickey in 1958 and made a hit by Ritchie Valens that same year. Robert recorded a version for his 2017 album "Carry Fire" and enlisted the vocal skills of Chrissie Hynde.

