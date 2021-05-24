newsbreak-logo
Bursa to launch East Malaysian palm oil contract in 3Q

By Mei Mei Chu
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (May 24): Malaysia plans to launch a new palm oil futures contract in the third quarter, allowing traders in the nation's two largest palm producing states greater price discovery and a viable option for physical delivery. The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange manages Malaysia's crude palm oil futures contract...

www.theedgemarkets.com
