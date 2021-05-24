newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

AMD Socket AM5 will be LGA format, according to leak

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove you can see the trio of Tweets chirped by Executable Fix on this important topic. The first change of note for AMD users will be the move to LGA format processors. In recent years AMD has been selling processors with pins (PGA), which makes them delicate, prone to deformations, and worrisome to transport, but now plans to fall in line with Intel and sell LGA processors, so motherboard makers will have to feature all the 1,718 pins in their sockets (which are easier to protect and less prone to damage overall).

www.hexus.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intel Processors#Ssds#Desktop#Backwards Compatibility#Amd Socket#Tweets#Pga#Intel Alder Lake S#Seagate#X570 Board#Ssds#Genoa#Am5 Processors#Amd Users#Lga Processors#Lga Format#Motherboard Makers#Gpus#Storage#Executable Fix Rounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
eteknix.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 and XT Specs Leak!

It’s not exactly a secret that, sooner or later, AMD will officially announce the launch of their more entry-level focused Radeon 6600 and 6600 XT graphics cards. Exactly when though is still a matter of debate, many expected them to have already landed several months ago. With more and more leaks mounting, however, their reveal does look to be on the horizon. If you were wondering just how potent they might be, well, following a report via Videocardz, we don’t only have specifications, but we also potentially have some benchmarking results!
ComputersNetwork World

AMD chips keep claiming more of the server market

AMD saw another quarter of outstanding growth in sales of its server chips, giving the company its highest single-quarter gain for server CPUs since 2006 and eating into Intel’s most valuable market segment, according to the latest market report from Mercury Research. We’ll get to the desktop segment later, but...
Computerstechgamingreport.com

AMD gaming computers with miniature desktop hardware

With GameMini, the manufacturer Minisforum wants to make an attractive offer for gamers who prefer ultra-compact gaming PCs. The open box format is likely a matter of taste, while only AMD hardware is installed, there is no room for your own upgrade, and cable clutter cannot be avoided. Mid-range computer...
Computersvideocardz.com

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 21.5.2

DOWNLOAD NOW (462 MiB) Software are provided AS IS and any warranty or damage claims against VideoCardz.com in connection therewith are hereby excluded. Microsoft® DirectX® 12 Agility SDK & Microsoft® Shader Model 6.6. Fixed Issues. Uninstalling or upgrading Radeon Software using the factory reset option may delete AMD chipset driver...
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 Series Alleged Clock Speeds, PCIe 4, And Mem Specs Leaked

AMD will eventually get around to fleshing out its Radeon RX 6000 series with some lower tier models at more affordable price points. Well, in practice anyway—in reality, GPUs of all shapes and sizes are scarce and overpriced in today's landscape. Be that as it may, more GPUs are coming, and a recent leak highlights what to expect from one of them: Navi 23.
Softwareprovideocoalition.com

Seven companies launch the Volumetric Format Association

We’ve seen the term being used more and more and now seven companies – Verizon, ZEISS, RED Digital Cinema, Unity, Intel, NVIDIA, and Canon – announce the Volumetric Format Association. Volumetric video has been a buzzword in recent months. ProVideo Coalition has covered the technology different times, from the announcement...
Computerseteknix.com

AMD Preparing Ryzen 5000 ‘Vermeer’ CPU Revisions?

With the release of the latest Ryzen 5000 processors last September, AMD again managed to hit the ball out of the park with its new Zen 3-based processor designs. More importantly, though, they were good enough to give those in the Intel camp even more pause for thought about their brand loyalty. Particularly so given the somewhat lacklustre response seen with the 10th-gen Comet Lake-S line-up. A series which, at best, just about held par with AMD.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

First AM5 socket details get leaked: AMD consumer solutions switching to LGA

The days for AMD’s AM4 socket are numbered. AM4 was introduced back in late 2016, prior to the first gen Ryzen CPU launch, and Team Red initially planned to keep it around until 2020. However, we all know how 2020 turned out, and it looks like AMD decided not to switch sockets with the introduction of the Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 CPUs. Now, according to a leak coming from twitter user ExecutableFix, the next gen AM5 socket is right around the corner and could launch next year.
Video GamesPosted by
Hackernoon

The Shortage of AMD and Nvidia GPUs Causes Gamers Grief

The latest-gen gaming hardware promised to make a real difference in the gaming and technological world. This new generation of gaming included the latest PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, the Nvidia RTX 30-series lineup, and the AMD RDNA2 series of GPUs. Even though it has been around six months since their release, most consumers still haven't gotten a chance to upgrade their systems/setups for many reasons, including limited stock availability. Especially in the PC GPU market, prices of GPUs skyrocketed just after their releases, and currently, you can hardly get your hands on one of these latest-gen GPUs. Finding one latest-gen GPU for their launch prices or at least for reasonable prices is impossible, and finding stock of them is similarly hard. So what might be really causing this massive worldwide GPU shortage?
Computersgame-debate.com

AMD Super Resolution could be a DLSS killer, according to patent filing

Ever since AMD announced they are working on their own version of AI upscaling technology for games, much like Nvidia’s DLSS, we have all been wondering exactly how it works. AMD has been understandably hush about details, but a recent patent filing gives us some clues as to how it may possibly work, and could even turn out to be a DLSS killer.
ComputersHEXUS.net

Purported AMD Ryzen Mobile APU roadmap leaks

A previously unseen AMD mobile processor roadmap that extends into 2022 has been leaked by a Twitter leaker called Vegeta, spotted via VideoCardz. In the roadmap image below you can see launches mostly complete but 2022 still contains plenty of juicy titbits. Before we dive deeper it is worth pointing out that the source asserts Van Gogh, previously slated to arrive this year, has been cancelled.
Computersvideocardz.com

AMD next-gen AM5 platform to feature LGA1718 socket

ExecutableFix has revealed the first details on the upcoming next-gen AMD socket. AMD AM5, the successor to AM4 is to feature an LGA1718 socket. AMD is apparently changing its socket type from PGA to LGA (land grid array), which means there be no pins on the next-gen AMD processors, instead, pins will be located on the motherboard socket.
Computerseteknix.com

AMD AM5 600-Series Motherboard Specs Leak Online

With the launch of the Ryzen 5000 platform last year, it is fully expected this would mark the official last-line of the AM4 socket platform (well, excluding any XT revisions). This is a move that should, on the whole, be commended as AMD has stuck with AM4 since the initial Ryzen release back in 2017, making compatibility and upgradability a lot easier for Team Red’s supporters. If nothing else, AM4 has certainly been more consistent than Intel, who seemingly changes sockets like the average person changes underwear.
ComputersHot Hardware

Alleged AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 Graphics Card Spied In Leaked Photo

It is no big secret that AMD will eventually get around to fleshing out its Radeon RX 6000 series with lower tier models at more affordable price points. Exactly when, at what specific price points, and the specifications are questions that will be answered in due time. For now, however, we can at least look at what appears to be a Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card in engineering sample form.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Toy Tinker Simulator System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i3-6100T | AMD FX-6100. Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 | AMD Radeon R7-250X. OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 | AMD FX-6350. Memory: 8 GB...
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Android 12 will get an extensive, flowery redesign, according to massive leak

A leak has given us a detailed look at a possible redesign for Android 12 just ahead of Google I/O, the annual developer conference where the new software is expected to be officially revealed. The leak comes from Front Page Tech, and the information shown in the video consists of both images and what appears to be an official-looking promo clip.
SoftwareFudzilla

AMD mobile processor roadmap leaked

According to a new mobile processor roadmap leaked on Twitter, AMD appears to have walked away from Van Gogh. The roadmap image was leaked by a Twitter leaker called Vegeta and significantly says that Van Gogh, which was supposed to be arriving this year, has been canned. Vegeta stated: "This...