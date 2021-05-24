AMD Socket AM5 will be LGA format, according to leak
Above you can see the trio of Tweets chirped by Executable Fix on this important topic. The first change of note for AMD users will be the move to LGA format processors. In recent years AMD has been selling processors with pins (PGA), which makes them delicate, prone to deformations, and worrisome to transport, but now plans to fall in line with Intel and sell LGA processors, so motherboard makers will have to feature all the 1,718 pins in their sockets (which are easier to protect and less prone to damage overall).www.hexus.net