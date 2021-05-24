newsbreak-logo
Behold the madness of scalpers rushing to buy Pokemon cards

Cover picture for the articlePicture the scene: You’re up early, you decide to get some shopping done, and you head on down to ye olde supermarket, only to be met by a horde of fidgety dudes at the front door, hungry for a fresh drop of Pokemon cards which can then be scalped online for grossly-inflated prices. That’s the reality which Instagram user tcg_grassi and Twitter user bigcards30 shared over the weekend, as a Walmart in Pennsylvania saw a small mob of folks rush inside the store to score some of that sweet poke-loot.

NFLmxdwn.com

Target to Suspend the Sale of Pokemon Cards and Other Trading Cards

Over the past year, collectibles and trading cards have seen an uptick in sales. With some cards selling for over thousands of dollars, people everywhere have been flooding stores to purchase trading cards such as NFL, MLB, and Pokémon Cards. Earlier this year, some stores such as Target, GameStop, and Walmart limited the amount of cards that individuals could purchase due to scalpers buying all of the cards and reselling them. Now, after some violent altercations, Target are suspending card sales indefinitely for safety reasons and limiting them to online sales only. Their reasoning is to prevent unruly behavior and to keep their employees and other customers safe from the ensuing chaos when cards are restocked.
NFLICV2

MASS MERCHANTS PULL 'POKEMON TCG,' SPORTS CARDS OFF SHELVES

Walmart and Target stores have removed Pokemon TCG and sports card products from their shelves, apparently in unison. We visited stores from both chains on Thursday, May 13, and found displays empty of those products, although Magic: The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG products were still available. Target had signs at...
NFLSpringfield Business Journal

Target to stop selling Pokemon cards, citing 'abundance of caution'

Target cited an "abundance of caution" for pulling Pokemon cards from its shelves. Earlier this month, a man pulled a gun during a fight over trading cards in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Target store. Target also will stop selling MLB, NFL and NBA sports playing cards.
NFLWWAY NewsChannel 3

Target pulls Pokemon cards, citing threat to workers and customers

(CBS News) — Target is pulling in-store sales of popular trading cards, citing employee safety, after a parking lot brawl in one of its stores last week. The retailer told CBS MoneyWatch it would no longer sell Pokemon and sports trading cars in its physical locations starting Friday. “The safety...
NFLDestructoid

Retailers are pulling Pokemon cards from store shelves after customer chaos

Citing "safety concerns for customers and staff," two major U.S. retailers have temporarily halted the sale of Pokémon trading cards in-store, following numerous altercations, mass panic-buying, and scenes of physical and verbal violence. Target is restricting the sale of Pokémon cards (as well its NFL, NBA, and MLB trading card...
NFLKIII TV3

Target pulls all trading cards, like Pokemon, off store shelves

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Target has temporarily pulled all trading cards off its store shelves. The move comes after reports of fights and theft over trading cards. A Target spokesperson tells FOX43, "The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we've decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at Target.com."
NFLGamespot

Target To Stop Selling Pokemon Cards Due To Safety Concerns

Target is going to stop selling Pokemon cards in its stores due to safety concerns after the cards started experiencing a massive influx in popularity. It isn't limited to just Pokemon, either, with sales of sports cards like MLB, NFL, and NBA also halted. Apparently soccer and hockey fans can still be trusted, at least for now.
