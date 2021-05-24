newsbreak-logo
Presidential Election

Letter: Who’s running the country now?

By Toni Jacobson, Battle Ground Published:
Columbian
 3 days ago

I believe Liz Cheney is being ousted because she believes in the truth and won’t kowtow to the former president like the rest of them are. I was really enjoying the calm environment of President Joe Biden until the former president was back in the picture, like he never left, and I would like it very much if he would just go away. I hope to God he can’t run again.

