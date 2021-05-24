Letter: Who’s running the country now?

You remember Barack Obama. He was still more than a year away from becoming president when journalists began using the “T” word to describe his significance. The word is transformational. It’s the media’s favorite adjective when referring to Democratic politicians. Obama’s candidacy, Andrew Sullivan wrote in the fall of 2007, “is a potentially transformational one” because, “unlike any of the other candidates, he could take America—finally—past the debilitating, self-perpetuating family quarrel of the Baby Boom generation that has long engulfed all of us.” Obama himself said his presidency would be “the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal.” He spoke of “fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” David Brooks believed Obama’s “perfectly creased pant” revealed that the freshman senator from Illinois would become president and that “he’ll be a very good president.” MSNBC host Chris Matthews admitted that “I felt this thrill going up my leg” while listening to Obama talk. In the spring of 2009, during President Obama’s first trip to the Middle East, Newsweek’s Evan Thomas said that “in a way Obama’s standing above the country, above—above the world, he’s sort of God.”