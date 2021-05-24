Poland defies EU court ruling to close major lignite mine

Has become Issue diplomat, But mine Tooru, A few kilometers from the border between Poland, Germany e Republic Czech, In what’s called the black triangle, is also a test case for Warsaw. in the last days European Court of Justice Poland is among the largest producers Carbonate In the European Union, mining must be stopped immediately Lignite In the mine that for years he has been in the heart of a quarrel with Prague. But the Polish government does not seem willing to accept this willingly. Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sassen He explained that the closure of the mine “could have dire consequences for society and energy security in the country,” while the prime minister Matthews Murawiecki He announced that negotiations with the Czech Republic would begin, but “other arguments will be presented to the European Court of Justice to change them resolutionAnd before leaving to Brussels To meet with the Czech Prime Minister, he stressed that the issue was raised a few months later Political elections To be held in October in the Czech Republic, but the fact is that the mine Tooru It’s an old story that risks exploding at least at the right moment for Poland.