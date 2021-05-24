Chelsea: The summer transfer window and what they need to do
Which positions are Chelsea targeting in the summer transfer window? What has Thomas Tuchel said? And what do the stats say?. Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol writes: "Chelsea need to sign a striker this summer to address their problems up front. Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have taken time to adapt to the Premier League and in any case they are not the kind of forwards Chelsea need to convert all the chances they have been creating.www.skysports.com