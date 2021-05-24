Watch: Kessie uses brute strength to hold off several Atalanta players – “Franck the tank!”

One of the best moments of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Atalanta was when midfielder Franck Kessie held off several players in the closing minutes down by the corner. With Milan protecting a 1-0 lead, the Ivorian – who scored the opening goal from the penalty spot – took the ball near the corner flag and succeeded in keeping possession for what seemed like an eternity, which was absolutely vital in the scheme of things. You can even see Brahim Diaz shout “FRANCK THE TANK!”.