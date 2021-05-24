newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Watch: Kessie uses brute strength to hold off several Atalanta players – “Franck the tank!”

By Oliver Fisher
sempremilan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best moments of Sunday’s 2-0 win over Atalanta was when midfielder Franck Kessie held off several players in the closing minutes down by the corner. With Milan protecting a 1-0 lead, the Ivorian – who scored the opening goal from the penalty spot – took the ball near the corner flag and succeeded in keeping possession for what seemed like an eternity, which was absolutely vital in the scheme of things. You can even see Brahim Diaz shout “FRANCK THE TANK!”.

sempremilan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brute#Atalanta#Eternity#Ivorian#Midfielder Franck Kessie#Milan#Lead#Moments#Roon#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: AtlÃ©tico can open 4-point lead in Spanish league

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. AtlÃ©tico Madrid could move closer to its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a home win against Real Sociedad. A victory would give AtlÃ©tico a four-point lead over second-place Barcelona, which was held 3-3 by Levante on Tuesday to squander yet another chance to reach the top. Defending champion Real Madrid is two points behind AtlÃ©tico and is playing Granada on Thursday. Real Sociedad sits in fifth place and is trying to secure a Europa League spot for next season.
UEFARepublic

Super League rebel Juventus loses 3-0 to Milan, drops to 5th

MILAN — Juventus lost 3-0 at home to AC Milan on Sunday and dropped to fifth to leave its chances of qualifying for the Champions League in peril, on the same weekend that Juventus insisted on forging ahead with a European Super League competition that would guarantee it a spot among elite clubs.
UEFAsempremilan.com

MN: Juventus clash a fundamental test of Kessie and Bennacer’s progress – the specific role of each

Sunday’s crucial game against Juventus will be a fantastic test of the progress Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie have made, a report claims. As MilanNews writes, there are certain football phrases that lend themselves to the upcoming game such as ‘never change a winning team’ and ‘certain matches are won in midfield’. The latter is particularly true, as the Rossoneri will seek victory by relying on its best players and among these are the two starting midfielders: the African duo of Bennacer and Kessiè.
Soccerdailyjournal.net

Juve beats Inter to keep alive CL bid, Atalanta qualifies

ROME — Juventus kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2 on Saturday, when Atalanta clinched a place in Europe’s premier competition. Atalanta consolidated second place in Serie A with a thrilling 4-3 win at Genoa and can no longer finish outside...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gianluigi Buffon reveals he will QUIT Juventus at the end of the season and may even retire... but Serie A rivals Atalanta could make a move for the iconic 43-year-old goalkeeper

Gianluigi Buffon has revealed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season and could even retire from football. The 43-year-old goalkeeper's contract expires at the end of the season. Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Buffon said: 'This year my experience in Juventus will end definitively. Either I stop or...
UEFAgoal.com

Osimhen & Koulibaly or Kessie & Bennacer: Who misses out on the Champions League?

The Serie A title race may be decided, but several of the continent’s players are expected to play crucial roles in the top four tussle. Inter Milan may have motored to their first Serie A title in over a decade but what’s happening below this year’s Scudetto winners is arguably the most exciting race for the Champions League in Europe’s top five leagues.
Premier LeagueESPN

Midweek stats: Ronaldo 100, Guardiola 31, Messi 37

Amid a packed football schedule across Europe, the wait for Manchester City's title celebration finally ended, thanks to Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Leicester City in midweek. In terms of the race for European spots, however, Arsenal kept things interesting by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Wednesday, doing Leicester, and possibly Liverpool, a huge favour in the process.
SoccerSportsBook Review

Serie A Round 36 Top Betting Picks and Predictions

Three games to go in Serie A and the situation is unfolding in the relegation zone, while the Champions League fight had another shocking shuffle. Atalanta are the most reliable and we knew it, threatening now to terminate Benevento’s ambitions. But Napoli got better and better, and the scheduling giving them Udinese is just another gift. Cagliari with fantastic odds over Fiorentina, considering how confident they are lately.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini plays down Tottenham move talk

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini responded to rumours linking him with Tottenham after victory over Parma. La Dea won 5-2 on Sunday and Gasperini was asked about Spurs rumours. He said, “I have a very long contract with Atalanta and I am very happy, but every day reports come out...
UEFApmldaily.com

ALLAN SSEKAMATTE: Juve, CR7 face Europa League football

European club football’s greatest goal scorer ever Cristiano Ronaldo – plunderer of a record 134 Champions League goals – will play in the continent’s second tier competition, the Europa League next season unless Juventus rediscover their form in time to arrest a mini slump and results elsewhere go their way. The dethroned Serie A champions have won just four of their last nine league games to drop out of the Top Four places that guarantee qualification into Europe’s premier club competition.
Soccersportsmax.tv

Torino 0-7 Milan: Rebic scores quickfire hat-trick as Rossoneri run riot

Ante Rebic scored a quickfire second-half hat-trick as ruthless Milan took another stride towards securing a Champions League spot with a 7-0 Serie A thrashing of sorry Torino. Stefano Pioli's side eased to an 3-0 win at fellow top-four hopefuls Juventus on Sunday and they enjoyed another hugely fruitful trip...